Quick Hits

caucusing for peace

Craig Goldman, Wasserman Schultz named as co-chairs of Abraham Accords Caucus

Lawmakers say the bipartisan, bicameral effort will work with President Trump to continue building regional cooperation, including on Gaza reconstruction

Valerie Plesch via Getty Images

The U.S. flag flies in front of the U.S. Capitol.

By
Marc Rod
February 20, 2025

Reps. Craig Goldman (R-TX) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) were named as co-chairs of the House Abraham Accords Caucus on Thursday, joining returning co-chairs Reps. Ann Wagner (R-MO) and Brad Schneider (D-IL).

The two Jewish lawmakers replace two co-chairs who did not run for reelection in 2024, former Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and David Trone (D-MD). Working with a corresponding bipartisan caucus in the Senate, the House group has led a series of efforts to strengthen and expand the normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states in a variety of arenas, including enhancing military cooperation. 

Last year, the House caucus also launched a working group on Gaza, with the goal of finding ways to engage Abraham Accords members in post-war governance, reconstruction and deradicalization in Gaza.

“Alongside my colleagues, I am honored to co-chair the House Abraham Accords Caucus as we continue the vital work of strengthening U.S. national security while advancing peace and prosperity across the world,” Goldman said in a statement.

His leadership in the caucus is Goldman’s first major move since being elected to Congress to take a leadership role in Middle East policy issues.

“Nearly five years ago, President Donald Trump led the historic and monumental Abraham Accords — uniting nations once divided by conflict in a shared commitment to peace, mutual respect, and religious freedom,” Goldman continued. “I look forward to working with my colleagues and President Trump to foster greater peace and cooperation between Israel and its neighboring Arab states.”

Wasserman Schultz said that, “Strengthening and expanding the Abraham Accords is critical to advancing peace in the Middle East.”

“We will be laser-focused on fostering broad bipartisan coalitions within the U.S. Congress to provide the resources and tools needed to promote the normalization efforts between Israel and its Arab neighbors,” she continued. “Achieving peace in the region will strengthen the security and economic opportunities for all.”

Wagner said in a statement that the relationships between Israel and its Arab partners have “greatly weakened” Iran’s regional network of terror proxies.

“President Trump’s negotiation of the Accords nearly five years ago was a massive step forward for Middle Eastern stability, and I am committed to working closely with the President so we can strengthen and expand these agreements, open new economic opportunities, and ensure Iran and its terrorist proxies can never again threaten peace in the region,” Wagner continued.

Schneider described the agreements as a “historic crossroads.”

“Strengthening and building upon them offers a path to durable peace for the entire Middle East, which is why Congress must stay engaged with the process,” Schneider continued. “I once again am proud to co-chair this bipartisan, bicameral effort to further Congress’s work toward ensuring a safe, strong Jewish and democratic Israel living side by side with its neighbors — including the Palestinian people — with security, prosperity, and peace for all peoples.”

