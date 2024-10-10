fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Brown University trustees vote against Israel divestment 

MIT president Sally Kornbluth skips Oct. 7 commemoration on ...campus

Shari Redstone rebukes CBS over handling of fallout from Coa...tes interview

Brown University facing pressure to cancel board vote on Isr...ael divestment

Biden administration supports Israeli efforts to ‘degrade ...Hezbollah’s infrastructure’

Future Coalition PAC continues to air inflammatory ads targe...ting Harris’ Israel record

Oct. 7 victims, artists offer messages of light and unity as... families grieve together in Tel Aviv 

Trump makes first visit to Lubavitcher rebbe’s gravesite 

Peter Deutsch, former Democratic congressman from Florida, e...ndorses Trump

NRCC releases online video accusing Democrats of siding with... pro-Hamas demonstrators

‘I mark Oct. 7 every day’

ADL CEO Greenblatt: American Jewish community is at an ‘in...flection point’ as antisemitism skyrockets

3,000 miles apart, two campuses plan to quietly mark Oct. 7 ...— and hope for peace

Johannesburg set to rename U.S. consulate’s street after P...alestinian terrorist

Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah killing

Trump’s silence on Israel’s Hezbollah attack draws G...OP scrutiny

IDF: Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

Paul Coates, father of journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, republis...hing antisemitic screed ‘The Jewish Onslaught’

Gov. Whitmer declines to back Michigan attorney general for ...prosecuting anti-Israel protesters

Quick Hits

Scoop

Trump makes appeal to Americans in Israel – ‘Your fate is in your hands’

‘I’ve also kept you safe and the other side doesn’t even like you,’ Trump said in a new video‘

Screen shot

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday made a pitch directly to expat Americans living in Israel to vote for him in a pair of videos.

By
Lahav Harkov
October 10, 2024

Former President  Donald Trump appealed to American citizens living in Israel to vote for him in a new video on Thursday.

Standing in front of American flags, the former president said: “No one in history has ever stood with Israel and the Jewish people like I have.”

“No one knows this better than the tens of thousands of my fellow citizens in Israel, where I happen to be very popular,” Trump stated in the video that first aired on Channel 14, Israel’s right-wing news station. “Your fate is in your hands and the fate of the U.S.A. and Israel is also in your hands.”

“I won’t let you down,” Trump promised, adding that he has done far more for Israel than any other presidents.

However, he chose not to specify: “I won’t bother, you know just as well as I do.”

“I’ve also kept you safe and the other side doesn’t even like you,” Trump said. “Don’t let me down – I will never let you down.”

Earlier Thursday, Trump released a video addressing an issue of concern for many Americans in Israel: double taxation.

Trump asked expat Americans around the world to join him in “saving our country” and vote for him.

“I’m going to once and for all end double taxation on our overseas citizens,” he said. “You’ve been wanting this for years and nobody has listened to you and you deserve it…This is a very important element to your safety, security and frankly for your wallet.”

“I’m not like everyone else,” he added. “I get things done. When I say it, I get it done.”

In that video, Trump also said that the U.S. is “a failing nation, it’s a nation in decline. I’m going to turn it around.”

Aryeh Lightstone, CEO of the Abraham Accords Peace Institute and former senior advisor to Trump-era Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, said that “this election may come down to a few thousand votes, not only for the presidency but for the Senate and House.” 

“President Trump understands how important this election is to the people of Israel,” Lightstone added. “Both parties are spending billions of dollars trying to convince a few undecided voters how to vote and Trump, ever the visionary businessman, realizes that Americans in Israel want to vote for him, they just might not know how.”

The U.S. Embassy in Israel estimates that there are 500,000 American citizens in the Jewish state. The embassy, as well as the Republican and Democratic parties’ arms in Israel, collect ballots ahead of the election.

Earlier this week, on the anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Trump visited the Queens, N.Y., gravesite of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the last leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, and attended a memorial ceremony in Florida.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice