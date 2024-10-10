‘I’ve also kept you safe and the other side doesn’t even like you,’ Trump said in a new video‘

Trump makes appeal to Americans in Israel – ‘Your fate is in your hands’

Former President Donald Trump appealed to American citizens living in Israel to vote for him in a new video on Thursday.

Standing in front of American flags, the former president said: “No one in history has ever stood with Israel and the Jewish people like I have.”

“No one knows this better than the tens of thousands of my fellow citizens in Israel, where I happen to be very popular,” Trump stated in the video that first aired on Channel 14, Israel’s right-wing news station. “Your fate is in your hands and the fate of the U.S.A. and Israel is also in your hands.”

“I won’t let you down,” Trump promised, adding that he has done far more for Israel than any other presidents.

However, he chose not to specify: “I won’t bother, you know just as well as I do.”

“I’ve also kept you safe and the other side doesn’t even like you,” Trump said. “Don’t let me down – I will never let you down.”

Earlier Thursday, Trump released a video addressing an issue of concern for many Americans in Israel: double taxation.

Trump asked expat Americans around the world to join him in “saving our country” and vote for him.

“I’m going to once and for all end double taxation on our overseas citizens,” he said. “You’ve been wanting this for years and nobody has listened to you and you deserve it…This is a very important element to your safety, security and frankly for your wallet.”

“I’m not like everyone else,” he added. “I get things done. When I say it, I get it done.”

In that video, Trump also said that the U.S. is “a failing nation, it’s a nation in decline. I’m going to turn it around.”

Aryeh Lightstone, CEO of the Abraham Accords Peace Institute and former senior advisor to Trump-era Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, said that “this election may come down to a few thousand votes, not only for the presidency but for the Senate and House.”

“President Trump understands how important this election is to the people of Israel,” Lightstone added. “Both parties are spending billions of dollars trying to convince a few undecided voters how to vote and Trump, ever the visionary businessman, realizes that Americans in Israel want to vote for him, they just might not know how.”

The U.S. Embassy in Israel estimates that there are 500,000 American citizens in the Jewish state. The embassy, as well as the Republican and Democratic parties’ arms in Israel, collect ballots ahead of the election.

Earlier this week, on the anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Trump visited the Queens, N.Y., gravesite of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the last leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, and attended a memorial ceremony in Florida.