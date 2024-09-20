Trump courts Jewish voters in back-to-back D.C. events

With just 46 days left until the November election, former President Donald Trump spent last night in Washington, D.C., courting Jewish voters at two separate events backed by Dr. Miriam Adelson.

Trump’s doubleheader of Jewish outreach began at an early evening gathering for a select group of about 100 Jewish leaders and pro-Israel lawmakers at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill focused on fighting antisemitism. It was hosted by Yehuda Kaploun, an Orthodox businessman, and his business partner Ed Russo.

Attendees were given “Trump” kippot and signs that read “Donald Trump for President” in Yiddish transliteration. Trump spoke for about 45 minutes at the Capitol Hill event, and concluded the evening with a similar stump speech at the Israeli American Council’s national summit at the Washington Hilton, where approximately 3,000 pro-Israel supporters convened.

Trump ratcheted up his partisan rhetoric, warning of dire consequences for Israel if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected. “If we continue down our current path, with four more years of Kamala, Israel will be faced not just with an attack, but with total annihilation,” Trump said at the IAC event. “Total annihilation, that’s what you’re talking about. You have a big protector in me.”

At the earlier event on Capitol Hill, Trump offered a similar warning: ”If I don’t win. I believe Israel will be eradicated.” He added that, if he loses, “in my opinion, the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss.”

Trump also reiterated his desire for Israel to win the war against Hamas — but to “win it fast.” He said at the IAC event: “I will support Israel’s right to win its war on terror, and it has to win it fast. Will you please win it fast? Win it, but you have to win it fast if you can. And I will always defend Israel’s fundamental right to exist as a Jewish nation in the Jewish homeland.”

The biggest applause of the night came when Trump told the crowd that if elected, he would fight rising antisemitism on college campuses by informing “every college president that if they do not end antisemitic propaganda they will lose their accreditation… I would inform every educational institution in our land that if they permit violence, harassment or threats against Jewish students, the schools will be held accountable for violations of the civil rights law.”

Trump said he would also “move swiftly to repair safety for Jewish people on American streets. Jews have been beaten on their way to synagogue just recently.”

At the IAC event, Trump called to the stage rescued hostage Andrei Kozlov to loud applause: “He’s got more courage than I have,” Trump said.

“We’re going to get them out, they’re going to come out,” Trump said of the 101 hostages that still remain in Hamas captivity.

Spotted at the Capitol Hill gathering were: Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rick Scott (R-FL) and Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Virginia Foxx (R-NC). Also in attendance were dozens of Jewish leaders, including Nathan Diament, executive director of public policy for the Orthodox Union, and campus antisemitism activist Shabbos Kestenbaum, who recently endorsed Trump’s campaign.