Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin to meet with senators, CEOs on hostage-release efforts

The bipartisan meeting, being convened by Sens. Lindsey Graham and Cory Booker, was arranged in part by Sheryl Sandberg

Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin are meeting with a bipartisan group of senators on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to advocate for the release of the remaining eight American hostages in Gaza — including their son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin — five of whom are believed to still be alive.

Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg, who was in Washington this week for a White House event focused on sexual violence in wartime, helped to arrange the bipartisan convening, an individual with knowledge of the meeting told JI. Among those attending are Palantir CEO Alex Karp, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

The trip marks the Goldberg-Polins’ 11th trip to Washington since Oct. 7.