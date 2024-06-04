Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to former Rep. Mondaire Jones about his endorsement of George Latimer over Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and report on how Democratic state parties are handling conversations around the Israel-Gaza war. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Jordan Acker, Rep. Virginia Foxx and Tom Flesh.

It’s a trend that has largely gone unnoticed amid former President Donald Trump’s legal woes, but moderation is slowly creeping back into the American body politic — at least based on early returns from primaries and developments in many key races, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Squad-affiliated Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO) are facing the fight of their political lives against mainstream Democratic challengers. Both are already in serious trouble in their summer primaries — an unprecedented degree of vulnerability for sitting lawmakers.

Former Rep. Mondaire Jones’ decision on Monday to endorse Bowman’s opponent, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, citing the congressman’s extreme rhetoric on Israel, is another sign of the political winds within the Democratic Party shifting to the center. Jones is also running in a neighboring battleground New York district, and undoubtedly understands that any tolerance of anti-Israel or antisemitic behavior would be problematic for his own campaign.

Meanwhile, one of the most right-wing members of Congress, Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), is looking like an underdog in this month’s primary after former President Donald Trump endorsed his opponent, state Sen. John McGuire, last week. McGuire was an early and enthusiastic Trump backer, but is less of a hard-line conservative than the congressman, who is chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), despite his outspoken criticism of far-right members in his caucus and support for some gun control measures, survived a primary last week with the help of outside groups trying to hold the center in the party.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who has evolved into a MAGA-friendly figure, is facing the risk of at least being forced into a runoff in her primary next week.

Oregon Democrats rejected left-wing candidates in favor of pragmatists, defeating a pair of anti-Israel congressional candidates and ousting a progressive district attorney in Portland who was criticized for being soft on crime.

In the battle for the Senate, Republicans have quietly landed a lineup of center-right recruits capable of appealing to both the Bush and Trump wings of the Republican Party.

West Virginia GOP Gov. Jim Justice, a former Democrat, easily dispatched a right-wing challenger for the state’s Senate nomination — and is all but guaranteed a Senate seat. In Montana, Republican leaders successfully worked to anoint military veteran and businessman Tim Sheehy as their preferred candidate against Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), preventing right-wing Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) from getting any traction. (Rosendale announced he was running, and dropped out less than a week later.)

Candidates with traditional GOP profiles, such as former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers in Michigan and former Bridgewater Associates CEO Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania, have managed to win Trump’s support, uniting the party in pivotal Senate battlegrounds. McCormick is the GOP nominee against Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), while Rogers is expected to face Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

Red- and purple-state Democrats, meanwhile, have showcased their independence as they face challenging reelections this year. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), a populist Trump critic, is airing an ad touting his work on legislation Trump signed. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) recently criticized President Joe Biden for threatening to cut off some types of military aid to Israel.

And on the legislative front, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) worked to secure passage of a critical foreign aid package in April, while beating back a threat from right-wing lawmakers to oust him from the speakership. Democrats, at least for now, provided the margin of support to protect Johnson despite his razor-thin majority.

The one political parlor game we’re watching closely to see if the pragmatic trend continues: The Trump veepstakes. Trump’s selection of a running mate will offer a telling signal on how he plans to govern in a second term. With conventional contenders like Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) getting a lot of buzz lately, it’s a sign that Trump recognizes he needs to win over the center-right Nikki Haley backers to have the best chance at winning in November.

We’re watching primaries in New Jersey today, with the biggest matchup between Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ) and Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla. Menendez, who is endorsed by AIPAC, is at risk of being the first incumbent to lose a primary — almost entirely over his scandal-plagued father’s corruption case.

In New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District, Assemblyman Herb Conaway is the front-runner in the race for Rep. Andy Kim’s (D-NJ) seat in a five-person Democratic primary.

In a debate last month, Conaway, 61, said that he has been a supporter of the U.S.-Israel relationship since he was in high school, and said that “the United States needs to be a guarantor of Israeli security, and of course the Israelis have a right to defend themselves.”

Iowa, Montana, New Mexico and South Dakota are also holding primaries today.