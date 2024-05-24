Good Friday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we cover yesterday’s Capitol Hill hearing on campus antisemitism, report on a speech by Sen. J.D. Vance to the Quincy Institute and look at the delicate balancing act Egypt is navigating as it attempts to act as a mediator in the Israel-Hamas war. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: House Speaker Mike Johnson, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Yarden Gross and Dor Raviv.

Ed. note: In observance of Memorial Day, the next Daily Kickoff will arrive on Tuesday, May 28.

The mood at the Israeli Embassy’s 76th anniversary event last night at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., reflected that of the mood in Israel a week prior on Yom Haatzmaut: something between celebratory and mournful, Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss reports.

Attendees who packed the venue were confronted with the realities on the ground in Israel throughout the evening: portraits taken in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Israeli photographer Avishag Shaar-Yahuv; artwork by Kibbutz Be’eri resident Ziva Jelin, including pieces that were damaged by bullets fired through Jelin’s studio; a food spread that used recipes from Israel’s border communities.

In the middle of the room, in front of the dais, 128 yellow chairs — each representing one of the remaining hostages — were positioned, each with a photograph of a hostage. That number dropped to 125 hours after the event concluded, after Israel announced the repatriation of the bodies of three hostages — Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum and Orion Hernandez Radoux — from Jabaliya, Gaza, overnight. According to Israeli intelligence, all three men were killed in the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog addressed the evening’s theme, “United in Hope,” asking rhetorically, “What gives us hope in these dark days? We should not let the traumatic events of recent months blur the reality, for the State of Israel truly is a modern miracle.”

Herzog’s wife, Shirin, sang along with musician David Broza, who performed in between speeches. Broza led the crowd in the “Hatikvah” national anthem, while “The Voice” season 17 winner Jake Hoot sang the “Star Spangled Banner.”

As is unofficial custom at many such gatherings, at least one speaker made a (pretty decent) attempt to sprinkle some Hebrew into their speech. “Thank you all so much, and good evening, or erev tov,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said in his opening remarks.

Johnson said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would soon speak to a joint session of Congress, an invitation he’s been teasing for months, in an apparent bid to pressure Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after Schumer called for Netanyahu’s ouster, JI’s Marc Rod reports.

The speaker publicly pressed Schumer — who has said from the outset that he’s open to a Netanyahu speech — to finalize the invitation earlier this week, and the expected address is already dividing Democrats, some of whom preemptively pledged to boycott the speech.

Johnson also made a coded, but clear, dig at President Joe Biden. “Some leaders who have previously been proud to stand with Israel and and even some who have made statements of solidarity following Oct. 7, and suddenly began to backpedal on that support,” Johnson said. “On one day, they tell us that we can give no safe harbor to hate, but on the next they demand that Israel must give safe harbor to Hamas. They tell us they support Israel but they give cover to antisemitism.”

Addressing the campus hearing that took place on Capitol Hill earlier in the day, Johnson said that he is supporting House committee efforts to investigate universities accused of not addressing antisemitism on campus. “You’re probably aware that these universities get billions of taxpayer dollars on an annual basis, and I don’t believe they deserve it if they can’t stand for the basic fundamental freedoms of their students,” Johnson said to applause. “You know, what we’re also investigating is the student visa program. Let me just say this simply: Young man and young woman, if you’re an aspiring terrorist who is coming here to study and prey upon your fellow Jewish students, you don’t belong in the United States.”

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), the No. 3 House Democrat, delivered brief remarks in which he emphasized Democratic and bipartisan support for Israel. “The U.S.-Israel relationship has been marked here at home by strong bipartisanship,” he said. “I’m pleased that we heard from the speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, to make clear that the safety and security of Israel is paramount to both Democrats and Republicans. Together, Democrats and Republicans have delivered critical assistance and aid to Israel that will help Israel defend itself against those who seek destruction, and prosecute its war against Hamas.” Read more here.



Among the officials spotted: Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Bill Foster (D-IL), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Brandon Williams (R-TX), Virginia Foxx (R-NC); Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt; Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Aaron Keyak; and Mira Resnick, deputy assistant secretary of state for regional security in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

Unlike most previous years, the White House did not send a representative to address the convening. Down Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House was hosting a state dinner in honor of Kenyan President William Ruto.

Attendees from the administration included: Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Cabinet secretary Evan Ryan; Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.; CIA Director Bill Burns; Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard; former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer; Attorney General Merrick Garland; Rufus Gifford; national security advisor to the vice president, Philip Gordon; Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technologies, and Yehuda Neuberger; USAID Administrator Samantha Power; National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Maggie Goodlander; U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield; and White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients. Former President Barack Obama also made a brief cameo at the dinner.

Also in attendance: Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Chris Coons (D-DE) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA); House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY); Reps. Steven Horsford (D-NV), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Michael McCaul (R-TX), Greg Meeks (D-NY), Richard Neal (D-MA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN); Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; NBA Commissioner Adam Silver; Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal; Daniel Lubetzky and Dr. Michelle Lubetzky; Alexander Soros and Huma Abedin; Ruth Porat; Audrey Azoulay and Eliot Minchenberg; Hildy Kuryk Bernstein and Jarrod Bernstein.