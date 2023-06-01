Worthy Reads

🎓 Kathy and CUNY: In the New York Post, former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who challenged Gov. Kathy Hochul in the state’s gubernatorial race last year, criticizes the governor for not addressing antisemitism within the CUNY system, and calls to suspend taxpayer funds to the schools. “Leadership as New York’s governor is about passionately speaking out in moments like these, harnessing all your voice and power to condemn the cancer of antisemitism being unleashed throughout taxpayer-funded CUNY, and taking action to crush this hate that has left too many Jewish students and faculty feeling unwelcome and searching for the exits. Fatima Mohammed’s vile, hate-filled speech at CUNY Law’s May 12 commencement ceremony was cheered on by students and faculty as she attacked Jews and other Zionists, proudly flung around antisemitic tropes, accused Israel of carrying out ‘lynch mobs,’ pushed the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement and labeled the NYPD ‘fascist.’ A commencement ceremony that should be a day of celebration for all attendees was ruined. The day should have instead been about the culmination of years of hard work to fulfill the dream of earning a college degree.” [NYPost]

☕ Tatte-à-Tête: Politico’s West Wing Playbook looks at how Boston cafe chain Tatte Bakery, which recently opened an outpost across from Washington’s Lafayette Park, has become a favorite of White House staffers and the D.C. press corps. “Ever since the Boston-based chain opened a new location earlier this month across from Lafayette Park, White House officials have been unable to stay away. During lunchtime, dozens of people with blue and green White House staff badges tucked into their pockets line up to order iced honey halva lattes and homemade sourdough grilled cheeses. On Tuesday afternoon, Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young stopped in to pick up the breakfast sandwich with a runny egg before heading back to the White House to brief reporters on the debt ceiling agreement. It was a bold lunch order given how messy that sandwich can be. But Young — who was carrying a bag of new clothes she’d just purchased after falling behind on laundry during negotiations — said the sandwich was so delicious that she couldn’t resist. It was her second day in a row ordering it. Young is not the only person who has made multiple trips in one week to Tatte. Nor is it just White House officials frequenting the cafe. AP’s Zeke Miller has been spotted three (!!!) times in the past week and WSJ’s Annie Linskey on Tuesday was enjoying a roasted peach and ricotta tartine when Young walked in (she managed to chat up the OMB director before she headed to the briefing room). Linskey was back in line again on Wednesday.” [Politico]

👨 Conversation with Kotick: Speaking to Variety’s Cynthia Littleton for his first extensive interview in more than a decade, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick addresses claims of toxicity in the workplace and reflects on some of his successes and missteps in his tenure leading the company. “Activision has operated mostly on the fringes of traditional Hollywood. Kotick grew up in Roslyn, N.Y., and has the kind of Long Island street smarts that have helped many East Coast expats in Hollywood. He’s well liked among the showbiz elite with whom he has rubbed elbows for many years. Despite the severity of allegations around the company, Kotick has not been drummed out of the in-crowd. He has many defenders who feel the company, its influence in pop culture and Kotick’s role in building it have never been appreciated by mainstream Hollywood. ‘Activision is a creative company through and through,’ says Dawn Ostroff, a TV and digital veteran who has known Kotick for years and joined Activision’s board in 2020. ‘They’re so protective of the creative process. He really believes in allowing his creators to get the games right, and to make sure the players are first and foremost in their minds. They know their consumers so well.’” [Variety]

🇺🇸 Congress Considerations: In National Review, Jewish Insider podcast host Rich Goldberg, a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, considers what leverage Congress has in pressuring the Biden administration to advance U.S. interests on the global stage. “Engagement for the sake of engagement is not a strategy. Just having a seat at a broken table will not advance U.S. interests or defend them from U.S. adversaries. The failing carrot-only approach to the U.N. must come to an end — and Congress can help change it. Every year, the House and Senate Appropriations Committees allocate taxpayer funding for the U.N. and dozens of affiliated agencies. While the U.N. wants that money to come with no strings attached, appropriators have the power to condition U.S. assistance on concrete behavioral changes. For example, Congress could decree that no U.S. funds may be provided to any organization that denies Taiwan membership or observer status. It could bar funding for any organization that unfairly targets Taiwan or Israel or engages in outright antisemitism. It could withhold funds for the U.N. until the General Assembly reforms the U.N. Human Rights Council or overhauls the UNRWA’s mandate. And it could ban funding to groups that promote the Belt and Road Initiative. There are no doubt other ways Congress could attack this problem, as well. The point is that the Constitution gives legislators the power of the purse, and exercising that authority to defend U.S. interests inside international organizations should be a priority.” [NationalReview]