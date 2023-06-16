👋 Good Friday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we feature Rep. Josh Gottheimer on our podcast, and talk to former Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug about the potential effects on the economy from Israel’s judicial overhaul efforts. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Michael McCaul, Yoav Gallant, Avi Zeevi and Dina Powell McCormick.

Jurors in Pittsburgh began deliberations yesterday evening in the federal death penalty trial of accused Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers. They’ll resume at 9 a.m. ET today.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) is warning the administration against attempting to evade congressional oversight of any potential agreement or understanding that might emerge from the renewed talks with the Iranian regime that have been confirmed in recent days, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.

McCaul, in a letter to President Joe Biden, said that he was “disturbed” by the revelation of renewed talks and the “apparent greenlighting of sizable payments to Iran,” which he said “calls into question your Administration’s intent to follow the law and submit any agreement with Iran to Congress.”

The letter echoes concerns from critics of the administration’s Iran policy that the administration may seek to avoid congressional review of arrangements finalized through the latest rounds of talks.

The top HFAC Republican also alleged that the State Department has ignored a request for Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley to testify before HFAC since early April, accusing the administration of a “lack of transparency” that is “deeply disturbing.” Read the full story here.

The letter comes ahead of a meeting slated for tomorrow between Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and officials of the Islamic republic in Tehran. Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency cited sources saying that Saudi Arabia is expected to reopen its embassy in Tehran during the visit.

Meanwhile, Iran tested a “suicide drone” against a practice barge in the Gulf on Wednesday as it continues to escalate its naval activities.