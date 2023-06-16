Daily Kickoff
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we feature Rep. Josh Gottheimer on our podcast, and talk to former Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug about the potential effects on the economy from Israel’s judicial overhaul efforts. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Michael McCaul, Yoav Gallant, Avi Zeevi and Dina Powell McCormick.
Jurors in Pittsburgh began deliberations yesterday evening in the federal death penalty trial of accused Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers. They’ll resume at 9 a.m. ET today.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) is warning the administration against attempting to evade congressional oversight of any potential agreement or understanding that might emerge from the renewed talks with the Iranian regime that have been confirmed in recent days, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
McCaul, in a letter to President Joe Biden, said that he was “disturbed” by the revelation of renewed talks and the “apparent greenlighting of sizable payments to Iran,” which he said “calls into question your Administration’s intent to follow the law and submit any agreement with Iran to Congress.”
The letter echoes concerns from critics of the administration’s Iran policy that the administration may seek to avoid congressional review of arrangements finalized through the latest rounds of talks.
The top HFAC Republican also alleged that the State Department has ignored a request for Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley to testify before HFAC since early April, accusing the administration of a “lack of transparency” that is “deeply disturbing.” Read the full story here.
The letter comes ahead of a meeting slated for tomorrow between Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and officials of the Islamic republic in Tehran. Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency cited sources saying that Saudi Arabia is expected to reopen its embassy in Tehran during the visit.
Meanwhile, Iran tested a “suicide drone” against a practice barge in the Gulf on Wednesday as it continues to escalate its naval activities.
podcast playback
Gottheimer: Biden admin ‘needs to act faster’ to address antisemitism on campus
On this week’s episode of Jewish Insider’s podcast, co-hosts Rich Goldberg and Jarrod Bernstein are joined by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) for a discussion on Iran, Saudi Arabia, Morningstar and antisemitism on college campuses.
Below are excerpts of the conversation.
On Iran: “Broadly speaking, what’s proven out consistently, for those of us who are opposed to the original JCPOA and have had concerns since, is that the government of Iran has proven to be liars and cheats every step of the way.”
On Saudi Arabia’s recent interactions with China: “Generally, I’m very circumspect to what the Chinese are doing, as I believe our No. 1 adversary, and their aggression and involvement in the region, especially partnering with Russia and Iran, always concerns me, especially look at their behavior the last year in terms of what they’re supplying and who they’re talking to and who they’re sitting down with.”
On the White House’s recent National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism: “I think this is what we should be doing more of in this country, especially given the huge spike in antisemitic attacks in recent years, which are alarming to say the least. What’s going on in college campuses, BDS growing… I just spoke against CUNY [Law School], if you followed that, of those just shockingly outrageously antisemitic comments that were made at a school that has a BDS problem to begin with and an administration that’s weak, at best; I think they should clean house in my opinion over there.”
tightening purse strings
Lawmakers remain supportive of nonprofit security grants despite tightening budgets, advocate says
Following a series of advocacy meetings on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, a senior Jewish Federations of North America official told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod that lawmakers are warning advocates to prepare for budget cuts in 2024, but seem inclined to preserve funding for nonprofit security grants.
Looking up: Karen Paikin Barall, JFNA’s associate vice president of public affairs and executive director of its Advocacy Corps said that Rep. David Joyce (R-OH), who met with JFNA activists this week and chairs the Homeland Security appropriations subcommittee responsible for NSGP funding, is “interested in protecting the $10 million [increase], he’s made that clear.” Broadly, Barall said, lawmakers were supportive of the program and understood the necessity of protecting and potentially growing it, even as the House seeks to shrink its budget allocations. “The overall feeling we got was they were so agreeable to that when we brought it up,” Barall said. “There was agreement… which is the best thing when you’re asking for money at a very sensitive time. I don’t want to be overconfident, but we felt good at the end of the day.”
Warning signs: But, Barall continued, the Labor, Health and Human Services bill — which includes Holocaust survivor assistance — is expected to see “significant cuts.” “We’re very concerned about that, and we need to make sure that we at least maintain level funding,” Barall said. “We’ve asked for an increase to $10 million [from $8.5 million]. If we are able to keep level funding, we would be thankful for that as well. We just really can’t afford a cut.”
it’s the israeli economy, stupid
In Israel, economic concerns grow as judicial overhaul plans remain on the table
Israel’s government must take immediate steps to scrap its judicial overhaul plans if it wants to prevent further decline of the country’s already plunging currency and reverse the current economic trend, former Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug told Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash in an interview last week.
Broad consensus: “There is a very broad consensus among economists, which is very unusual, expressing grave concerns about the potential effects on the economy of this judicial overhaul,” said Flug, who served as Bank of Israel governor from 2013 to 2018. “The reason is that we believe every economy is vulnerable to any change in its institutions that interferes with the checks and balances between the branches of the government.”
Dropping value: Earlier this month, the New Israeli Shekel fell to a new low of 3.753 against the dollar, and in order to offset the imbalance, the Bank of Israel has been forced to drive up interest rates multiple times. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a former finance minister who prides himself on his economic expertise, appears to be paying attention to the impact of his government’s policies on the economy. Last week he convened for the first time a newly created committee aimed at tackling the high cost of living in Israel, although in his press statement he blamed the economic challenges on “hidden monopolies and all kinds of impediments to competition.”
talent gap
UAE teams up with Israel to address worldwide tech employee shortage
A government-owned technology company in the United Arab Emirates and Israel’s largest private investor in tech firms launched a joint venture on Thursday aimed at providing computer engineers and other skilled employees to businesses around the world, The Circuit’s Jonathan H. Ferziger reports.
Team effort: The new company, Global Valley, will be based in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, and address an international shortage of programming talent. It’s the product of collaboration between Abu Dhabi’s G42, which has interests ranging from biotechnology to artificial intelligence, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Israel’s Viola Ventures, which has $5 billion in assets under management, they said in a statement.
Strengthening the hub: The new company will strengthen Abu Dhabi as a “dynamic hub for technological advancement and business prowess,” G42 Group Chief Executive Peng Xiao said in a statement on Thursday. Avi Zeevi, a co-founder and general partner of Viola, said Global Valley “will provide tech companies, in Israel and globally, with the best-of-class tech talent to fuel their future growth and support their activities in the region.”
Read the full story here and subscribe to the Weekly Circuit newsletter here.
☪️ Rebuilding Relations:The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg looks at the Republican Party’s recent efforts to reach out to Muslim voters. “This nascent alliance between conservative Christians and Muslims marks the resurrection of a right-wing project that was derailed, for a time, by the Sept. 11 attacks. Back in the 1990s, American conservatives founded a group called the World Congress of Families in an effort to unite pious traditionalists from across the globe against the forces of secular modernity. Before the attacks on the World Trade Center, they’d been planning simultaneous conferences in Mexico City and Dubai. After the attacks, those plans fell apart and cooperation between right-leaning Christians and Muslims became more fraught, though it continued in international bodies like the United Nations.” [NYTimes]
🏫 Case for Charters: In The Wall Street Journal, University of Notre Dame professor Nicole Stelle Garnett makes a legal argument in support of the creation of the first religious charter school. “Every state, including Oklahoma, prohibits religious charter schools. In voting to approve St. Isidore, the school-board members exercised their principled and independent judgment that such restrictions amount to unconstitutional religious discrimination… It’s true that the court has interpreted the Establishment Clause to require that schools operated and controlled by the government be secular. Charter schools, however, aren’t government schools. They are privately operated and freed from most regulations that govern district public schools, allowing them the space to innovate. These conditions foster educational pluralism and in so doing promote opportunity, especially for students who aren’t well served by traditional public schools. Given that charter schools are private actors, they enjoy the protections of the Free Exercise Clause, which includes freedom from government-sponsored religious discrimination.” [WSJ]
☢️ Call to Action: In The Hill, Eric Mandel argues that Congress should act before the Biden administration reaches a new agreement with Iran over its nuclear program. “It would be a self-inflicted American national security tragedy to strike an agreement that accepts Iranian ballistic missile development, ignores Iranian people’s suffering under a brutal dictatorship, leaves Iran to use the funds to support its American-designated terrorist proxies, and fails to reverse its nuclear weapons development. There is bipartisan opposition to ending sanctions against Iran and to releasing billions of dollars in frozen funds, especially when Iran is directly helping the Russian war machine kill Ukrainian civilians and aligning with China, America’s number one adversary in the 21st century. Even more troubling is that, according to Business Insider, the Iranians want the administration to ‘take steps to provide proactive assurances to investors and financial institutions that sanctions have been verifiably lifted.’ This could open the floodgates to tens of billions of dollars more to strengthen the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.” [TheHill]
Auschwitz survivors lay candles and wreaths honoring victims of the Nazi regime at a wall used for executions during an event on Wednesday marking the 83rd anniversary of the first transport of Poles to the camp.
