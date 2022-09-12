👋 Good Monday morning!

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid landed in Berlin last night for a two-day trip, during which he is scheduled to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Discussions will focus on tackling Iran, as the Islamic republic draws closer than ever to becoming a nuclear state.

Accompanying Lapid to Berlin was a group of five Holocaust survivors. Welcomed at the airport by a German military honor guard, Lapid — himself the son of Holocaust survivors — said this was what “victory looks like,” as he walked the red carpet with survivor Shoshana Trister. Lapid’s visit and his decision to bring with him survivors of Nazi atrocities during World War II comes less than a month after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sparked outrage accusing Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians during a joint news conference with Scholz, also in Berlin.

“I am the son of Tommy Lapid, a Holocaust survivor from the Budapest Ghetto,” Lapid said in remarks on Monday after his meeting with Scholz. “I am the grandson of Bela Lampel, who was murdered at the Mauthausen concentration camp. And now I stand here on German soil as prime minister of the Jewish State.” Lapid noted that later today he and Scholz, whose “moral courage and…willingness to be a part of this” Lapid applauded, will travel to the site of the Wannsee Conference.

As the summer wraps up — but before “acharei hachagim,” when projects, events and gatherings slow down during the High Holidays — people are returning from summer to a number of events. The Jerusalem Post conference takes place today in New York City, with speakers including Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz; U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides; Mira Resnick, the State Department’s deputy assistant secretary of state for regional security; and Bahraini Ambassador to the U.S. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa. In Washington, former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is keynoting an event hosted by the American First Policy Institute and the Abraham Accords Peace Institute to mark the second anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is also scheduled to speak at the event.

On Wednesday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee will receive a classified briefing on Iran nuclear negotiations. Later in the day, the committee will deliberate legislation seeking the full text of the draft Iran agreement and a bill increasing oversight of Palestinian curricula.

Also on Wednesday, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will travel to Israel to meet with Lapid and others, an Israeli official confirmed to JI.