Around the Web

😷 Unmasked: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s military secretary Avi Gil was spotted alongside senior executives of the controversial NSO Group at a New Year’s party that violated COVID-19 regulations.

🇪🇹 On the Move: U.S. Horn of Africa envoy Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Ethiopia on Thursday to meet with senior government officials to address the ongoing conflict between the country’s military and the paramilitary Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which has killed thousands in the last 14 months.

🚓 Another Assault: An identifiably Jewish man was chased and assaulted by two perpetrators in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, in what the NYPD is investigating as a potential hate crime.

✋ Never Again: An 86-year-old Holocaust survivor who spent four years imprisoned in Theresienstadt took to TikTok to respond to a comedian’s video on the platform in which she shaved her head and joked about being in an “unvaccinated camp.”

👎 Baseless Comparison: A woman sentenced to 60 days in prison for her role in the riot at the Capitol last year compared the public backlash she has faced to the treatment of “Jews in Germany.”

🔨 Prison Time: Chabad of Poway’s Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein was sentenced to 14 months in prison for an array of financial crimes dating back at least a decade, against the recommendation of prosecutors who pushed for probation.

🏫 Midtown Move: Touro College and University System inked a long-term lease for space at Three Times Square, where it will house classrooms, lounges and other amenities for roughly 2,000 students.

🏢 Building Back: Landlord Chaskiel Strulovitch has secured exit financing to take 18 of his 31 buildings in Brooklyn out of bankruptcy. The remaining 13 buildings are headed to auction this week.

🎭 Art Attack: Over 20 acts have withdrawn from the Sydney Festival over the performing art show’s partnership with the Israeli embassy in Australia.

🎤 Wonder Woman: Israeli actress Gal Gadot acknowledged that her widely panned rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, was “in poor taste,” but that she only had positive intentions when producing the celebrity-filled music video.

📽️ In Thunder, Lightning or Rain?: In response to Joel Coen’s new film rendering of “Macbeth,” the Wall Street Journal looks at five classic characters from the Coen brothers’ movies who could be Shakespeare characters.



⚖️ In the Courts: Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were served subpoenas by the New York Attorney General’s office, as part of AG Letitia James’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s finances.

📥 Hateful Letter: David Bateman, the founder of a Utah-based tech company, who is a prominent donor to GOP candidates in the state, stepped down from its board of directors after emailing an antisemitic missive — condemned by Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin — blaming the Jewish community for the COVID-19 pandemic.

📺 Across the Pond: BBC broadcaster Rabbi YY Rubinstein resigned from the British national radio station, citing its recent coverage of an antisemitic attack in which it incorrectly reported that a group of Jewish bus passengers who were assaulted had made Islamophobic slurs.

👨‍⚖️ Missing Manifest: A Canadian court ordered Iran to pay $84 million to relatives of six passengers on a civilian flight it mistakenly shot down in 2020.

⚓ Crude Cargo: The Washington Post exposes how the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps works with private companies to smuggle Iranian oil to circumvent economic sanctions using middlemen transporting the oil on small fishing ships in international waters to larger vessels.

🛂 Green Light: Israel is poised to allow dual citizen Palestinian-Americans to transit through Israel in a deal with the U.S. that could be concluded in February 2023, as Israel seeks to be added to Washington’s Visa Waiver Program.

💉 Vaccine Boost: Preliminary results from an Israeli study indicate that a fourth dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine provokes a fivefold increase in antibodies.

👩‍⚕️ Record High: Israel recorded an all-time high of new daily COVID-19 infection cases, with 11,978 cases on Tuesday.

💸 Startup Cloud Nine: Google acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify for $500 million, which it will integrate into its Google Cloud platform.

🚘 Revving Up: Mobileye, the autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance company launched in Israel, announced its new EyeQ system-on-a-chip, which it described as its most advanced system yet.

💰 Doubling Down: Investment banking company Goldman Sachs plans to double its staff in Israel by adding to its investment banking division and expanding its asset management and private wealth teams in Tel Aviv.

🤝🏼 Done Deal: A Palestinian detainee ended his 141-day hunger strike in an agreement with Israeli authorities to release him next month.

🤔 Wall Woes: The Associated Press looks at the debate over the egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall, whose future, which is reliant on a diverse government that has not agreed on how to move forward on the issue, is on shaky ground.

🕯️ Remembering: Broadway and soap opera star Joan Copeland died at 99.