Worthy Reads

📜 History Lesson: The New Yorker’s David Remnick looks at the recent release of interviews with Donald Trump in which the former president employs antisemitic tropes about Jews and Israel and the media, and considers Trump’s legacy with the American Jewish community. “Yossi Klein Halevi, a senior fellow of the Shalom Hartman Institute, in Jerusalem, told me, ‘In judging a President’s relationship to the Jews, I take a pragmatic Israeli view. What matters aren’t a few thoughtless or even hateful comments but a President’s policies. Some of the most pro-Israel Presidents—Truman, Nixon—made anti-Semitic comments. F.D.R. is still beloved by many Jews even though he was a disaster for European Jewry. The Trump paradox is that he was a blessing for Israel and a curse for American Jewry. His Administration negotiated the Abraham Accords, Israel’s first genuine normalization agreement with Arab countries. And he existentially threatened the liberal order that allowed American Jewry to thrive as no other diaspora. That’s Trump’s Jewish legacy.’” [NewYorker]



​​👨 Second Gentlemen: The Washington Post’s Cleve R. Wootson Jr. explores the role that Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff plays in the Biden administration and his outreach to the Jewish community. “As the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president, Emhoff also serves as ambassador to a constituency that Democrats and the Biden administration continue to cultivate, taking part in Passover and Hanukkah celebrations at the White House, visiting synagogues and affixing a mezuza — a small ornate case containing a religious text — to the door frame of the vice president’s mansion. All the while, the self-described ‘second dude’ gives off the aura of a man who is genuinely surprised to be where he is, a neophyte to the choreography of politics who is having the time of his life. But those close to Emhoff say his role is more serious and tactical than it looks, helping Harris manage a volley of attacks that may be unprecedented.” [WashPost]

🏙️ Gaza Glimpse: The Associated Press’s Joseph Krauss and Fares Akram look at life inside the Gaza Strip — with soaring unemployment, widespread corruption and the ever-present threat of a new conflict with Israel. “[Israel] has largely accepted Hamas’ rule in Gaza because a prolonged invasion is seen as too costly. At the same time, Hamas furnishes Israeli leaders with a convenient boogeyman — how can the Palestinians be allowed statehood if they are divided between two governments, one of which steadfastly opposes Israel’s very existence? Meanwhile, Hamas’ willingness to use violence — in the form of rockets, protests along the border or incendiary balloons — has helped it to wrest concessions from Israel.” [AP]

🖥️ Brain Drain: Software engineer and entrepreneur Ben Wajdi warns of the dangers of internet addiction, which include the decline in the reading of physical books, and provides a roadmap for how to break free of the need to be online. “Perhaps, the first step is becoming conscious. Consciousness about how much time are we spending emailing and texting, listening and watching, filling forms and closing popup ads. When we track the hours, we become shocked — not at the numbers per se — at what could have been learned, grasped, or done during these wasted hours. After consciousness about the amount of time we waste online, the next move is to transition towards being a pragmatic user of the internet. This might not work for everyone, but becoming pragmatic users means planning our online tasks before we even open the internet — that’s how serious we must become towards the addiction: treat it as an addiction, a serious threat to our minds and to our lives. And we should forget about throwing [out] our phones, deleting all of our accounts, and isolating ourselves from the rest of the digital world, all at once. Almost all cold turkey attempts to break free from internet addiction have failed, and ours will probably fail too. Instead, we should progressively attempt to limit and plan the time we spend online — in advance.” [BenWajdi]