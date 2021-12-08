the buck stops here

The ball’s in Alex Lasry’s court in Wisconsin

Alex Lasry was easy to miss as he hovered near the counter at Colectivo Coffee on a recent afternoon in downtown Madison, Wis. The 34-year-old basketball executive could easily have been mistaken for a professor at the nearby university or a government employee in the Capitol building across the street. It can be difficult standing out as one of a dozen candidates running in Wisconsin’s Democratic Senate primary. But Lasry believes his campaign is catching on. “We feel great about the prospects of the race,” he told Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassellast week, slinking into a table near the back of the café. “We’re seeing a ton of momentum and enthusiasm.”

Big bucks: Since launching his campaign, Lasry, a former Obama White House aide on leave from his position as senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks — owned by his father, the billionaire hedge fund manager Marc Lasry — has earned endorsements from several statewide labor groups while raising more than $2.3 million, according to the latest FEC filings. He has also loaned himself $800,000, despite a somewhat ambiguous claim, in an interview with JI last March, that he had no plans to “self-fund” but instead would “invest” in his candidacy.

Core issues: Lasry has benefited from relationships within both Democratic politics and professional basketball. But he argues that his candidacy is resonating because he has been speaking directly to voter concerns, at this point, for the better part of a year. “This race is too important to not be talking to voters right now and defining what this race is going to be about,” he told JI, “which is, how do we create jobs, raise wages and bring more investment back to the state?”

China watch: Lasry says he has often heard from voters about China’s increasing prominence on the international stage. Still, he was reticent regarding the NBA’s highly profitable business relationship with China — a subject of renewed controversy since China pulled Boston Celtics games from the internet after the team’s center called out Chinese President Xi Jinping as a “brutal dictator.” Lasry seemed eager to sidestep the matter. “When, I think, we’re talking about how we combat the rise of China, that’s the U.S. government’s role,” he reasoned, adding: “As a senator, you have the ability to influence and make change in how we’re dealing with and working with other countries.”

Eye on Israel: J Street, the left-leaning Israel advocacy group, is supporting Lasry as well as three of his competitors in the race. “I’m proud to have the J Street stamp of approval, and that’s because we agree that a two-state solution is the solution, and I can be very pro-Israel while also saying I believe very much in a Palestinian state,” Lasry, who says he is against Israeli settlement expansion, told JI. “I don’t think those two issues are at odds, and I think that’s where J Street and I both see very much eye to eye.”

