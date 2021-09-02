👋 Good Thursday morning!

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Ida, as severe weather, including flash floods, hit the city last night.

Soon after, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made a similar announcement for New York State.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and urged everyone in the area to stay home. At least eight people were killed in New Jersey and New York as a result of the storm, CNN reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh very soon, a source in the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed to JI on Thursday. In contrast to previous such meetings between Israeli and Egyptian leaders, this one will be public.

Sisi is set to take part in a summit with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah in Cairo today, for talks about a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg shared her pre-Rosh Hashanah thoughts on the “Behind the Bima” talk show hosted by Rabbis Efrem Goldberg, Philip Moskowitz and Josh Broide on Wednesday night.

“It’s a really special time,” Sandberg told the rabbis. “I definitely have a deep feeling when the New Year starts. We have a new opportunity. It’s kind of nice that it coincides with the school year roughly every year because it’s a new opportunity for, I hope, learning, growing, gratitude, appreciation and tzedakah.”

President Joe Biden will hold a virtual event this afternoon with rabbis ahead of the High Holidays.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog released a video greeting for Diaspora Jewry, wishing “a year of health and of coming together” to all.

“On this Rosh Hashanah, I will be praying for the well-being of my immediate family, as well as my extended family: the people of Israel and the Jewish People at large,” Herzog said in the message, recorded at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Bennett is scheduled to deliver a Rosh Hashanah address on Friday at 9:30 ET in a live virtual event hosted by the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.