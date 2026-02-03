Democrats vs. DSA in NYC
Plus, Hamas-sympathetic outlet lands a White House seat
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the ideological divisions in New York’s 7th Congressional District race as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani backs a Democratic Socialists of America-aligned candidate and outgoing Rep. Nydia Velázquez throws her support behind Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. We report on the White House’s addition of the Hamas-sympathetic Drop Site News to the official press corps rotation, and talk to senators about upcoming talks between the U.S. and Iran. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Deborah Lipstadt, Carol Obando-Derstine and IDF Maj. Ella Waweya.
Today's Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Marc Rod.
What We’re Watching
- White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is in Israel today for meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir before heading to the United Arab Emirates for Russia-Ukraine talks. Witkoff is expected to travel to Turkey later in the week for talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi aimed at calming tensions between Washington and Tehran.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is traveling to Saudi Arabia today to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, before traveling on to Egypt tomorrow to co-chair the second meeting of the Turkey–Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
- The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism is holding a hearing on terrorism in North Africa with the State Department’s Robert Palladino and Joel Borkert.
- The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing this morning on the Nazis’ use of Swiss banks during World War II. The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Rabbi Abraham Cooper is among those testifying at the hearing.
- The House Foreign Affairs Committee is holding a hearing this morning on U.S. policy in Lebanon with The Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s David Schenker, Hanin Ghaddar and Dana Stroul.
- Elsewhere on the Hill, the Helsinki Commission is holding a hearing on “Securing Syria’s transformation by diminishing Russia’s influence” with The Washington Institute’s Anna Borschevskaya, the Hudson Institute’s Mike Doran and the Atlantic Council’s Richard Outzen.
- The House could vote as soon as today on a massive funding package after the legislation passed the Senate last week. The package also includes a continuing resolution that would keep the Department of Homeland Security funded for 10 days.
- The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington is holding its Jewish Advocacy Day today. Gov. Wes Moore, who addressed the group’s legislative breakfast last month, will serve as today’s keynote speaker.
- The Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein will be the featured speaker at Gettysburg College’s 24th annual Blavatt Lecture tonight, where he’ll speak about the semiquincentennial anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
- In San Francisco, late-night host David Letterman is holding a fundraiser for NY-12 congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg.
- The three-day World Governments Summit kicks off today in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Speakers this year include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Jeffrey Katzenberg, podcaster Tucker Carlson, MobilEye CEO Amnon Shashua and former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.
- Web Summit Qatar continues in Doha. Anti-Israel activist Hasan Piker is slated to take the stage later today.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
Ohio was once a perennial swing state but, as Democrats have lost ground with working-class voters, it has been a Republican stronghold over the last decade. But it could once again emerge as a political bellwether in 2026, as a test of whether Democrats can make inroads in rebuilding a coalition that can win back national power.
If Democrats want to have hope of regaining the confidence of the silent majority that propelled President Donald Trump to victory in 2024, they’ll need to be able to compete in the Buckeye State. And if Democrats hope to have any outside shot at retaking a Senate majority, the path runs through Ohio as well.
The state is holding two major races: appointed Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) is facing off against former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who lost his reelection in 2024. Early polling shows the race is competitive. Of note: Brown significantly outraised Husted in fundraising over the last three months of the year, $7.3 million to $1.5 million, and already has more cash-on-hand than the sitting senator.
Brown had been the only statewide Democratic politician to maintain some support with the blue-collar voters that drifted away from the party in the Trump era. Husted, the state’s former lieutenant governor and secretary of state, is a traditional Republican politician with a party-line voting record but is facing the prospect of rough political headwinds this year for the GOP.
And in an open gubernatorial race to succeed the term-limited GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, Democrat Amy Acton is facing off against Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, two candidates whose time spent in public service and politics have been quite polarizing.
Acton, who was head of the state’s Department of Health during the COVID pandemic, ended up leaving the role early amid a chorus of conservative complaints about her heavy-handed approach to coronavirus regulations and safety protocols. Acton, who is Jewish, is hoping her medical background and role as a political outsider will matter more than the polarizing public health controversies.
Ramaswamy, who made an unlikely jump to presidential politics in 2024 after a career as a biotech entrepreneur, alienated a number of Republicans for his anti-establishment and isolationist messaging during the campaign. But his gubernatorial campaign has tacked more to the center, as he has spoken out against white nationalists within the GOP during his campaign. His newfound pragmatism helped him receive this month the endorsement of DeWine, who had been an occasional critic.
DEM DIVIDE
Mamdani, socialist allies face first electoral test in battle for NYC House seat
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his allies in the Democratic Socialists of America are set on contesting congressional turf home to one of the city’s biggest Hasidic Jewish communities — setting up a battle royale in the 7th Congressional District that could either blunt Mamdani’s brand of socialist politics, or bolster the new mayor and his far-left supporters, Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman reports.
Endorsements: Mamdani was only days into his term when he endorsed New York state Assemblymember Claire Valdez, who, like Mamdani, is a DSA member, to succeed retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), whose district delivered Mamdani’s strongest primary margins last year and contains most of the so-called “commie corridor”: a chain of trendy, gentrifying Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods where socialist support runs strong. Velázquez, meanwhile, has backed Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to be her successor, and some community and labor organizations have aligned behind him, pitting Mamdani’s hard-left bloc against the older progressive establishment.