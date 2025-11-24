Remembering Mark Mellman, a pro-Israel champion and a ‘mensch’

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Haley Stevens maintains support for Israel as her primary rivals battle over anti-Israel lane

Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Houston

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, anti-Israel conspiracy theorist, to resign from Congress

Two anti-Israel activists behind ‘modern-day blood libel’ display at D.C.’s Union Station

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the party

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promotes ‘violation of international law’

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming back

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza war to Holocaust

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her antisemitism

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords on hold

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for education in Senate hearing

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘saving America’

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with resurgent antisemitism on the right

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tucker Carlson controversy

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the precipice’ with shifting political winds

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll endorse a primary challenger

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution accusing Israel of genocide

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials express concern over antisemitic posts

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters in race to succeed Nadler

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 deal as Israel normalization stalls

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nomination over antisemitic, racist text messages

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American academic associations

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood, but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, Bush, Bowman

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemitic activist in campaign launch

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic incumbents in NYC

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question on Israel’s right to exist

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism with a story for the next generation

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administration, sensitively

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in a Mamdani mayoralty

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from grief to gratitude

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far left

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s policies 

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ties if reforms not enacted

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuentes on X

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement for Senate campaign, source says

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and credit Trump for achievement

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming names

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Israel fixation

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as ‘most dangerous antisemite in America’

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a ‘wake-up call’ for GOP

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemitic figures

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

RJC, conservatives condemn Heritage’s defense of Carlson, Fuentes

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow ‘close friend’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plurality highlights his challenges

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting antisemitism 

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressive politics with Jewish allyship

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, bipartisan opposition

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty over Temple Mount

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounting GOP opposition

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish community concerns persist

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape the enclave

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promoting hostage taking, violence on social media

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Palestinian terrorism

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed ties with their party

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate campaign

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law, not speech codes

Quick Hits

in memoriam

Remembering Mark Mellman, a pro-Israel champion and a ‘mensch’

As political activists reflect on Mellman’s life, several Jewish Democrats told JI that his clear-eyed support for Israel — and his ability to articulate its strategic importance to Democrats — will leave a lasting impact on the party

Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images

Mark Mellman

By
Gabby Deutch
November 24, 2025

In the wake of Mark Mellman’s death last week, the longtime Democratic pollster is being remembered for his leadership of Democratic Majority for Israel, an advocacy group he helped launch in 2019 to counter a growing hostility toward Israel on the left, a value proposition that proved prescient. 

But his role leading the group, in what turned out to be the capstone to his decades-long career, was serendipitous — and almost didn’t happen. 

The group’s founding board members “reached out to Mark for advice on who we should hire,” one of the board members, speaking anonymously to discuss the details of the group’s founding, told Jewish Insider. “And Mark said, ‘I’ll do it.’ We went, ‘OK.’ We weren’t expecting that.”

San Francisco Democratic fundraiser Sam Lauter, a former AIPAC activist who has been involved with DMFI from the beginning, said Mellman’s role atop DMFI gave the group “instant credibility.” Weeks later, Mellman was weighing in on a series of tweets from then-freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) that trafficked in antisemitic tropes. 

As political activists reflect on Mellman’s life, several Jewish Democrats told JI that his clear-eyed support for Israel — and his ability to articulate its strategic importance to Democrats — will leave a lasting impact on the party.

“He really worked hard to help candidates understand why the U.S.-Israel relationship was so important, why it was important to the United States [and] why it was important to support that relationship,” said former Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), who became DMFI’s board chair this year. “I think he brought clarity to that discussion whenever he had it, and he was unequivocal about it. I think that helped a lot of people think about how you talk about the relationship to people who don’t necessarily understand it or don’t support it.”

While Mellman, who died at 70 last Thursday of pancreatic cancer, has long been involved in Jewish causes and conducted research for Jewish groups, that only became his bread-and-butter in the final years of his life. Over a decades-long career as a leading pollster, he helped elect prominent Democrats across the country. 

“As someone who has come up through Jewish Democratic politics professionally over the past two decades, there’s no bigger giant in the field,” said Aaron Keyak, who most recently served in the Biden administration as deputy antisemitism special envoy. 

Mellman worked for 30 U.S. senators and over two dozen members of Congress, and he advised Israeli politician Yair Lapid and his Yesh Atid party. Nate Silver, the founder of the polling website FiveThirtyEight, once called Mellman the most accurate pollster in the country. Mellman was the chief pollster for John Kerry’s presidential campaign against George W. Bush in 2004. 

According to those who knew him, he never wavered on his core values. He spoke publicly about turning down requests from Democrats who didn’t align with his positions in support of abortion access and gun control. Most of all, he stuck to his support for Israel. 

“He’s as blue of a Democrat as anyone, and also understands that just because you identify as a member of the Democratic Party doesn’t mean you need to support everything all Democrats do, or even specific candidates that are nominated by the party,” said Keyak. “He’s someone who is true to his convictions in a time when far too many in Washington, D.C., shape their policy beliefs based off of the individual politician that the party has nominated.”

Last year, Mellman and DMFI invested heavily to challenge anti-Israel Democratic incumbents Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO). The group’s efforts prevailed. 

“Success in this profession and in this industry is not an easy place to achieve, and very few people achieve it and hold on to their integrity and their ethics and just still be a mensch,” Lauter said. “Accompanying all the ability that he had, Mark was a mensch.” 

