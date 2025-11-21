Word on the Street

The National Book Awards awarded its top nonfiction prize to author Omar El Akkad, who railed against Israel in his acceptance speech; El Akkad’s One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This takes a critical approach to American and European responses to the Israel-Hamas war…

A Washington Post report that the U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify the swastika as a hate symbol under a new policy set to be implemented next month garnered condemnation from Jewish groups and Democratic officials, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports; Coast Guard spokesperson Jennifer Plozai told the Post that the Coast Guard would be “reviewing the language” of the new policy and later published a new policy specifying that it sees swastikas and nooses as hate symbols and that they are prohibited…

Vice President JD Vance dismissed the suggestion that traditional conservative Republicans would “wrest control” of the GOP from supporters of the MAGA movement after President Donald Trump leaves office and “go back to the Republican Party of 20 years ago,” Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports…

The U.S. revoked the visa of former South African International Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor, who had previously faced criticism over her warm relations with Iran and Hamas and antipathy toward Israel…

Sens. John Curtis (R-UT) and John Fetterman (D-PA) wrote to the Trump administration praising efforts to isolate and push out Iranian proxy groups in South America…

Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced legislation to bar anyone who “endorses or espouses terrorist activities” by groups including Hamas or Hezbollah from the United States…

The Senate passed, by unanimous consent, legislation to ensure that Jewish soldiers buried under other religious markers receive the correct religious markers; the House already passed a separate version of the bill…

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) will step down from her role as the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs’ Middle East subcommittee following her indictment on fraud charges relating to allegations that she funneled FEMA emergency funds to her congressional campaign…

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) launched his bid for governor of California, joining a field that includes former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former state Controller Betty Yee and former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer.…

An analysis of Elon Musk’s Grokipedia by two Cornell University researchers found that the online encyclopedia cited neo-Nazi and conspiracy theorist websites, including Stormfront and Infowars, dozens of times…

The New York Times reports on Bill Ackman’s now-viral dating advice to young men: the four-word prompt, “May I meet you?”…

The Wall Street Journal does a deep dive into Bari Weiss’ ascent to the top of CBS News and her first weeks on the job…

Chicago White Sox co-owner Justin Ishbia met this week with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, where he invited the Illinois-born pontiff and noted White Sox fan to throw the first pitch at the team’s eventual new stadium…

Netflix, Paramount and Comcast submitted bids to acquire all or part of Warner Bros. Discovery; the media conglomerate’s board is slated to make a decision on the future of the company by the end of the year…

French telecom companies Orange, Bouygues and Free are in discussions over the potential purchase of SFR that would include assets from Patrick Drahi’s Altice France…

CNN interviews former Israeli hostage Bar Kupershtein, who was shot and then taken from the Nova music festival after he stayed at the site to assist others who had been wounded during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Trump administration officials had assured Jerusalem that Israel’s qualitative military edge would not be affected by the U.S.’ just-announced sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia…

Israel has adopted a new mindset in its defense strategy since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, Caroline Glick, international affairs advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Thursday at a Hudson Institute event in Washington, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Shea reports…

Israel is moving forward on efforts to expropriate the West Bank archeological site of Sebastia, under which the ancient Israelite kingdom of Samaria is believed to have been, with plans to develop the 450-acre site as a tourist attraction…

Data released by the Global Nutrition Cluster’s State of Palestine department last month indicates that the U.N.-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification system (IPC) inflated numbers related to malnutrition in the Gaza Strip by as much as 23%…

India and Israel are reopening discussions on a free-trade agreement between Jerusalem and Delhi; Israeli Economic Minister Nir Barkat signed onto the framework agreement with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal that will serve as a framework for talks…

Iran is pulling out of an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency to allow inspectors access to the country’s nuclear facilities; the announcement came shortly after the IAEA, which has not been granted access to the Islamic Republic’s facilities since the 12-day war with Israel in June, passed a resolution calling on Tehran to give inspectors access and update the nuclear agency on enrichment work “without delay”…

Former CENTCOM head Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla is joining The Washington Institute for Near East Policy as the think tank’s Jill and Jay Bernstein distinguished fellow…

Scott Selig is joining Alpha Epsilon Pi as the fraternity’s new associate director of development for the Northeast region…

Jayne Zirkle is joining The Lawfare Project as its director of communications and outreach…

Translator David Bellos, who translated dozens of books, including Georges Perec’s Life: A User’s Manual, from French to English, died at 80…