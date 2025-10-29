What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S EMILY JACOBS AND MATTHEW SHEA

The tenuous ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that had threatened to collapse earlier this week following repeated Hamas violations, including the killing of an IDF soldier in Rafah, and a series of Israeli strikes that killed dozens of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip last night was restored on Wednesday morning.

The Israel Defense Forces announced that in accordance with a directive from political leaders, it had renewed enforcement of the ceasefire. The army said it had hit dozens of terror targets and struck over 30 terrorists holding command positions within terrorist organizations operating in Gaza.

Israel had protested to the White House over what it says are multiple violations of the deal by Hamas — including the terror group’s slow-walking of its return of the bodies of the 13 remaining hostages and its staging of the discovery of additional remains of a hostage whose body was repatriated by the IDF in December 2023. But Trump administration officials, who were presented with evidence of the staging, including drone footage, reportedly told aides to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they didn’t view Hamas’ actions as a breach of the agreement.

But in comments to reporters on Air Force One heading to Seoul, South Korea, President Donald Trump backed the Israeli strikes. “They killed an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis hit back and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit,” Trump said. “Hamas is a small thing, but they kill people. They grew up killing people, and I guess they don’t stop.”

The ceasefire’s temporary lapse did not surprise some on Capitol Hill. “You’re going to see a lot of this,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told Jewish Insider of the renewed skirmishes in Gaza. “I mean, the Hamas soldiers are not terribly civilized, and the fact that there’s a ceasefire is of no moment to many of them. You’re periodically going to see them continue to shoot at the Israeli soldiers, and when they do, the Israeli soldiers are going to shoot back and kill them.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said he felt it was “entirely appropriate” that Israel struck Hamas targets in order to protect Israeli forces. “If Hamas is attacking them, violating, obviously, the ceasefire and attacking IDF soldiers, Israel has been very clear: If you shoot us, we’re going to actually stop you,” the Oklahoma Republican said.

Democrats who spoke to JI on Tuesday were less critical of Hamas’ repeated violations and focused on Jerusalem’s actions. “My question is: Is he trying to undo the deal?” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) asked of Netanyahu. “If he’s trying to undo the deal, then he’s got another problem, which is [that] they [the U.S.] want more nations in the Abraham Accords, and those nations have said we’re not coming in unless there is a path forward to Palestinian autonomy.”

Gaith al-Omari, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, predicted that the breakout of strikes was an isolated episode that would be “contained,” calling this week’s escalation “concerning but not surprising.” Ceasefires, al-Omari added, “take a while to solidify and stabilize, whether because of accidents or because the sides testing the limits of the ceasefire.”

