We report on the resumption of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and talk to legislators in Washington about the repeated Hamas violations of the agreement. We report on the mounting challenges facing Amer Ghalib, the Trump administration's embattled nominee to be ambassador to Kuwait, and interview Daniel Rosen, who was recently tapped as U.S. attorney in Minnesota.
- The World Zionist Congress continues today in Jerusalem. We’re monitoring efforts by the center-left and center-right blocs to broker a coalition agreement that will determine control over national institutions. Voting on dozens of resolutions and amendments that was previously slated for Thursday — including one resolution regarding Haredi military enlistment — was moved to today in an effort to avoid planned protests outside Jerusalem’s convention center by members of the Haredi community.
- Tonight in Washington, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington is holding its annual gala. This year’s gala will honor former Rep. David Trone (D-MD) and his wife, June; JCRC Vice President Behnam Dayanim; and Eva Davis, the co-chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s Network Council.
- The Future Investment Initiative summit continues today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. More below.
- The two men convicted earlier this year for their roles in an Iran-backed assassination plot targeting Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad will be sentenced today in New York. Prosecutors are seeking 55-year sentences for the two men, who are believed to have ties to the Russian mafia.
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S EMILY JACOBS AND MATTHEW SHEA
The tenuous ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that had threatened to collapse earlier this week following repeated Hamas violations, including the killing of an IDF soldier in Rafah, and a series of Israeli strikes that killed dozens of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip last night was restored on Wednesday morning.
The Israel Defense Forces announced that in accordance with a directive from political leaders, it had renewed enforcement of the ceasefire. The army said it had hit dozens of terror targets and struck over 30 terrorists holding command positions within terrorist organizations operating in Gaza.
Israel had protested to the White House over what it says are multiple violations of the deal by Hamas — including the terror group’s slow-walking of its return of the bodies of the 13 remaining hostages and its staging of the discovery of additional remains of a hostage whose body was repatriated by the IDF in December 2023. But Trump administration officials, who were presented with evidence of the staging, including drone footage, reportedly told aides to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they didn’t view Hamas’ actions as a breach of the agreement.
But in comments to reporters on Air Force One heading to Seoul, South Korea, President Donald Trump backed the Israeli strikes. “They killed an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis hit back and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit,” Trump said. “Hamas is a small thing, but they kill people. They grew up killing people, and I guess they don’t stop.”
The ceasefire’s temporary lapse did not surprise some on Capitol Hill. “You’re going to see a lot of this,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told Jewish Insider of the renewed skirmishes in Gaza. “I mean, the Hamas soldiers are not terribly civilized, and the fact that there’s a ceasefire is of no moment to many of them. You’re periodically going to see them continue to shoot at the Israeli soldiers, and when they do, the Israeli soldiers are going to shoot back and kill them.”
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said he felt it was “entirely appropriate” that Israel struck Hamas targets in order to protect Israeli forces. “If Hamas is attacking them, violating, obviously, the ceasefire and attacking IDF soldiers, Israel has been very clear: If you shoot us, we’re going to actually stop you,” the Oklahoma Republican said.
Democrats who spoke to JI on Tuesday were less critical of Hamas’ repeated violations and focused on Jerusalem’s actions. “My question is: Is he trying to undo the deal?” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) asked of Netanyahu. “If he’s trying to undo the deal, then he’s got another problem, which is [that] they [the U.S.] want more nations in the Abraham Accords, and those nations have said we’re not coming in unless there is a path forward to Palestinian autonomy.”
Gaith al-Omari, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, predicted that the breakout of strikes was an isolated episode that would be “contained,” calling this week’s escalation “concerning but not surprising.” Ceasefires, al-Omari added, “take a while to solidify and stabilize, whether because of accidents or because the sides testing the limits of the ceasefire.”
Read more here for additional reactions from the Hill and insights from Middle East experts.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Lindsey Graham says Hamas unlikely to disarm without Israeli confrontation
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed skepticism on Monday that Hamas will comply with disarmament requirements in its U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement with Israel, saying that finishing off the terrorist group may require further confrontation from Israel, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Shea reports. “To expect Hamas to disarm without the threat of confrontation is unrealistic,” Graham wrote in a post on X. “Therefore, it is my growing belief that Hamas is not going to disarm but instead is in the process of consolidating power in Gaza by attacking those who oppose them.”
Graham’s take: Few Republican lawmakers have thus far questioned if President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan — which has brought all the living hostages back to Israel — will be sufficient to take Hamas out of power in Gaza. “Under the current approach, every day that goes by allows Hamas to get stronger and more lethal,” said Graham. “The world needs to understand that Israel cannot tolerate this outcome. If Israel feels it needs to reengage in Gaza to finish Hamas off, they have my full support.”