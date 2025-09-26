Previewing Netanyahu’s U.N. address
Plus, what the TikTok sale means for online hate speech
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we cover President Donald Trump’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday as well as his pledge not to allow Israel to annex the West Bank, and preview Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UNGA today. We explore how the U.S. investors set to take over the majority of TikTok could impact the issue of antisemitism on the platform and report on Zohran Mamdani’s Rosh Hashanah visit to a Brooklyn synagogue well-known for its anti-Zionist activism. We also report on Rob Malley’s remarks yesterday about the closure of the classified information investigation into his actions as the Biden administration’s Iran envoy. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: May Mailman, Tony Blair and Jason Greenblatt.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Gabby Deutch, Marc Rod and Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing antisemitism; Shomer Collective launch Shiva Circle initiative to offer ‘life jacket for grievers’; Concern mounts in Jerusalem as Qatar, Egypt set to take key roles in UNESCO. Print the latest edition here.
What We’re Watching
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the U.N. General Assembly at 9 a.m. ET. Netanyahu met with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner yesterday in New York.
- The U.N. Security Council is set to vote later today on a Russia– and China-led resolution delaying the implementation of snapback sanctions on Iran.
- The traveling Nova exhibition opens today in Boston.
- In London, center-left officials, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are gathering for the Global Progress Action Summit.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S LAHAV HARKOV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have much to respond to when he stands in front of the United Nations General Assembly’s green marble wall today: a cascade of Palestinian state recognitions by Western countries, a flotilla of activists, influencers and parliamentarians — protected by Spanish and Italian naval ships — and accusations of genocide leveled from the UNGA stage.
On the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday, Netanyahu vowed to “tell our truth — citizens of Israel, the truth of IDF soldiers, of our state.”
“I will condemn those leaders who, instead of condemning the murderers, rapists and burners of children, want to give them a state in the heart of Israel. This will not happen,” Netanyahu said ahead of his departure from Israel.
Netanyahu also plans on attacking what he perceives as the moral bankruptcy of countries he sees as rewarding the perpetrators of the Oct. 7 attack and casting Israel as a villain. His arrival in New York was accompanied by an advertising campaign launched by his office on billboards and trucks driving around Turtle Bay and Times Square with the message “Remember October 7.” The signs also feature a QR code that leads to a site depicting the atrocities of that day.
“The goal of the campaign is to remind world leaders and the public about the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas and the unbelievable brutality of the terrorist organization that continues to hold 48 hostages in captivity in Gaza,” Netanyahu’s office said.
Ahead of the speech, Wing of Zion — Israel’s version of Air Force One — took a route that is hundreds of kilometers longer than usual, apparently to avoid the airspace of countries that might act on the International Criminal Court’s warrant for Netanyahu’s arrest. Wing of Zion flew from Israel over the Mediterranean to Greek and Italian airspace, and then continued crossing over the Mediterranean until it reached the Atlantic Ocean.
The route was longer than the one he took to the U.S. in July, which overpassed France. A French diplomatic source said that Jerusalem asked Paris for authorization to fly over its airspace, which it provided, but the plane took another route anyway.
PLATFORM PIVOT
TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?
A new set of American power players appears set to take over ownership of TikTok’s U.S. business, a move pushed by Congress due to national security concerns over TikTok parent company ByteDance’s ties to the Chinese government and broader societal concerns with extremist, divisive and harmful content often funneled to users through the app’s powerful algorithm. That algorithm is now expected to be licensed by the American software company Oracle, which would also manage the app’s security. With new ownership comes one key question about the transfer of TikTok from Chinese to American control, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports: Will American owners, with no ties to the Chinese Community Party, be more responsive to concerns about the proliferation of antisemitism, hate and extremism on the platform?
Wait and see: Anti-hate experts at the Anti-Defamation League and the U.K.’s Institute for Strategic Dialogue cautioned that it’s too soon to know, and that new ownership does not necessarily mean a major change in policy — or that a change would necessarily be in the direction of more content moderation. After all, TikTok’s algorithm, which feeds users personalized content it expects them to like via the app’s For You Page, is the source of the company’s success, because the more that users enjoy the content being recommended to them, the more time they spend on the app.