trip reflections
Rep. John McGuire advised Netanyahu to ‘get the job done’ in Gaza during Israel trip
The Virginia congressman said Israel must remain in Gaza until Hamas is defeated; ‘We want to get the hostages home, but if we don’t finish the job, you’re going to have more hostages’
Kobi Gideon/GPO
Fresh off his first congressional trip to Israel, Rep. John McGuire (R-VA) said that the future of his party remains pro-Israel, despite a vocal fringe of House Republicans opposing U.S. support for Israel amid its war against Hamas.
Become a premium subscriber