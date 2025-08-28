view from south florida
Wasserman Schultz: Trump admin not concerned with antisemitism, only about ‘maintaining power’
Speaking to the Florida Democratic Party Jewish Caucus, the congresswoman said Israel is ‘only interested in living in peace with their neighbors’
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Speaking to members of the Florida Democratic Party Jewish Caucus over Zoom on Wednesday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) accused the Trump administration of not working in good faith to combat antisemitism, discussed recent Democratic National Committee votes on...
