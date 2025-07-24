put on pause

Senate committee delays ethics watchdog’s confirmation hearing amid GOP questions

Paul Ingrassia has a record of conspiratorial comments, including calling the the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks a ‘psyop’ and defending prominent antisemites

The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee on Thursday delayed a confirmation hearing for Paul Ingrassia, the Trump administration’s nominee for a government ethics oversight role, amid questions about his record from some Senate Republicans.

Ingrassia has...