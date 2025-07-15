nadler's nod
Nadler faces blowback from Jewish leaders for his Mamdani outreach
The 78-year-old congressman, who co-chairs the Jewish Caucus in the House, has been working to build support for Mamdani in the Jewish community
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is facing backlash from some Jewish community leaders over his efforts to boost Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City whose criticism of Israel and refusal to condemn calls to “globalize...
Become a premium subscriber