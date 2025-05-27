reopening and remembrance

Capital Jewish Museum to reopen Thursday

The Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum in Washington will reopen on Thursday, eight days after the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff members outside of the museum.

The building’s reopening will feature a program to honor the memories of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, who were killed on May 21 while leaving an event at the museum for young diplomats and Jewish professionals hosted by the American Jewish Committee.

Speakers at the reopening program will include the museum’s leadership, Executive Director Beatrice Gurwitz and Board Chair Chris Wolf, local elected officials including Mayor Muriel Bowser and local clergy.

“We will gather as a community to remember Yaron and Sarah as our thoughts remain with their loved ones,” Gurwitz said in a statement. “This tragedy will not keep us from telling the story of the greater Washington region’s Jewish history for visitors from around the world.”

Lischinsky and Milgrim met while working at the embassy. Lischinsky recently purchased an engagement ring, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter said following the shooting, and he planned to propose on an upcoming trip to Jerusalem.

The alleged shooter, Elias Rodriguez, a 31-year-old man from Chicago, entered the building after carrying out the shooting and shouted “free Palestine” and “I did it for Gaza,” per an eyewitness. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the murder of foreign officials, causing death with a firearm and discharging a firearm in a violent crime. He is eligible for the death penalty, according to Jeanine Pirro, the interim U.S. attorney in Washington.