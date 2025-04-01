Senate committee to consider, vote on Antisemitism Awareness Act

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Huckabee set for confirmation hearing during week of March 2...4

Pro-Israel Dems needle Republicans over Heritage report on I...srael aid

McConnell blasts ongoing Trump administration staffing conce...rns following DNI fracas

Heritage Foundation report draft calls for ending U.S. aid t...o Israel

RJC says it will join Trump in backing potential primary cha...llenge to Thomas Massie

Israel, Lebanon agree to begin U.S.-mediated talks on border... disputes and prisoners

White House offers legal justification for deportation of Co...lumbia protest leader

Cuomo declines to weigh in on ICE arrest of anti-Israel Colu...mbia activist

Israeli FM: Alawite massacre shows Israel took the right app...roach to Syria

Israel asks for clarifications after Boehler’s Hamas ‘...nice guys’ comment

Amazon workers equate release of ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov ...with terrorists’ release

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduces bill to expand Title VI and inc...rease penalties for violating universities

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Grammy-winning DJ, producer sends racial slurs to Ritchie To...rres over Israel support

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Quick Hits

scoop

Senate committee to consider, vote on Antisemitism Awareness Act

The Senate HELP committee will announce a scheduled markup and vote on the bill for next Wednesday, its first procedural step forward since being reintroduced

Kevin Carter/Getty Images

U.S. Capitol Building on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Emily Jacobs
Marc Rod
April 1, 2025

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee will announce tomorrow that it will hold a markup of the Antisemitism Awareness Act next Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Jewish Insider.

The committee meeting, when senators will discuss potential amendments before voting to advance the legislation to the full Senate, will be the first forward movement on the bill since it was reintroduced in both chambers earlier this year. 

The legislation never received a markup in either chamber in the previous Congress, instead advancing directly to a vote on the House floor where it passed with bipartisan support. The Senate never took up the bill.

A spokesperson for Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), the HELP Committee’s chairman, told JI in a statement that, “Chairman Cassidy is committed to moving the Antisemitism Awareness Act through the Committee process.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), who became a co-sponsor of the legislation when it was reintroduced in this Congress, has said he wants the bill to go through regular order rather than receive expedited floor consideration. Thune said after becoming GOP leader that returning to regular order would be a top priority and has instructed committee chairs to process bills accordingly. 

Though it enjoys significant bipartisan support, including from the Senate Democratic and Republican leaders, the legislation could face opposition and controversial amendments from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle over free speech concerns, among other issues.

It remains unclear when or if the House will take the bill up this year. A spokesperson for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) did not provide comment.

Former Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declined to bring the bill to the Senate floor for a standalone vote during the last Congress, the result of his reported concern that Senate Democrats were divided over the legislation.

Schumer instead tried to add the bill as an amendment to the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, one of Congress’ annual “must-pass” bills that funds the Pentagon and also serves as a vehicle to pass other legislative priorities.

That effort failed after Johnson rebuffed the request, and the bipartisan compromise negotiations that followed also failed.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice