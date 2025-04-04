Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

Relatives' roundtable

Hostage families warn senators that time is running out for their loved ones

Former hostages and hostage family members met with a bipartisan group of senators from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, emphasizing the need to prioritize releasing the hostages in any negotiations

Marc Rod

Sen. David McCormick (R-PA) holds a press conference together with hostages freed from Hamas captivity and family members of those still held in Gaza

By
Marc Rod
April 4, 2025

Hostages freed from Hamas captivity and family members of those still being held in Gaza met with members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, warning that time is short to finalize a deal to bring the remaining hostages home.

Dalia Cusnir, sister-in-law of hostage Eitan Horn, said during a press conference after a closed-door meeting with the bipartisan group of senators that the hostages may not have much time left.

“They are sick … We know of others [who] are injured. They’re suffering, they’re being tortured, and as time goes by it gets worse and worse. They’re not getting any medical treatment. They’re getting treated like animals,” Cusnir said. “We feel like the world is not speaking up for them … We’re asking for your help and we’re asking for President Trump and all of the governments to secure this deal.”

Aviva Siegel, a former hostage and wife of recently freed Israeli American hostage Keith Siegel, told reporters that doctors predict that some of the hostages would not survive much more time in captivity.

“Having Keith standing next to me is wonderful and it’s the best thing that I could ever dream of. But [I heard] the stories of what he went through, being closed in a room and locked and having to beg for some water, for food, and to go to the bathroom, and was alone for half a year with just Hamas terrorists that did everything they wanted for him to feel humiliated and to feel weak,” Siegel added.

Orna Neutra, mother of Omer Neutra, whose body is still being held by Hamas, said that “the whole region is being held hostage, the whole country of Israel … [the] people of Gaza and of course our family members that are there. The whole world.”

“The fact that we’re still here on the other side of the ocean a year and a half [later] talking about this — it has to end,” Neutra continued. “And it won’t end before the hostages come back. So all the creative powers, all the big plans — start with the release of the hostages.”

Iair Horn, who was freed in February, also attended the briefing.

The senators who organized the briefing emphasized the need to continue to focus on the hostages and bringing them home.

“We wanted to have this discussion to bring focus and attention to the plight of the hostages, the need to bring them home, to not lose focus on the importance of what they’re suffering, the importance of having this be a priority in our discussions,” Sen. David McCormick (R-PA), the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Middle East subcommittee, said.

“I’ve met with the families over and over and over again. They are never easy meetings, but we must see them, and we must hear them, and we must do something,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), the subcommittee ranking member, said. “We have to pursue every viable path to ensure the safe release of every hostage.”

Sens. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) also attended the meeting.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice