Turning the page: how a former Jewish nonprofit exec found her superpower in storytelling

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

Bookshelf

Turning the page: how a former Jewish nonprofit exec found her superpower in storytelling

Elana Broitman, formerly an executive at JFNA, penned her first comic book to give a voice to women going through menopause

Courtesy

Elana Broitman

By
Gabby Deutch
April 28, 2025

It’s an unlikely origin story for a comic-book superhero: standing at the front of a boardroom in a snazzy blazer, delivering an important presentation until it’s derailed by … a hot flash. That’s when she begins to discover her superpower.

Meet Mina, the star of Holy Menopause: Adventures of a Middle-Aged Superheroine, a new comic book published by Bunny Gonopolskaya, the pen name of Elana Broitman, a former Jewish communal executive. The comic book tells the story of Mina, “an ordinary executive,” a “mom in her 50s,” who was confidently climbing the career ladder until she hit that third rail of women’s health — menopause — and became invisible at work and to her family. 

After one particularly bad day, where Mina has to leave a meeting in the throes of a sweaty hot flash and gets home only to find her adult son counting on her to make dinner, she finds herself transformed. She is sent on a rescue mission with two superpowers: invisibility and burning-hot hands (a result of the hot flashes) to rescue a group of children abducted by crooks. 

Broitman, a government affairs consultant, is most familiar to Jewish communal leaders not as an artist or a writer, but as the former senior vice president of public affairs at Jewish Federations of North America until September 2023. (Gonopolskaya is the maiden name of her grandmother, who escaped the Bolsheviks and the Nazis and came to America when she was in her 50s.) 

Broitman, 58, has held senior roles in the private sector, on Capitol Hill and at nonprofits. She never felt like sexism held her back in her career until she hit menopause — and sexism combined with more subtle ageism to make a potent, toxic combination.

“I felt gaslighted and ignored,” Broitman told Jewish Insider in an interview last week. “My way of working through emotions was always to just do some art. I started with a painting of an elderly Wonder Woman, because my whole concept was, ‘Hey, we’re pretty badass, right? We’ve made it here. We have all this wisdom. We can do lots of things, and we’re not about to get dismissed.’” 

Eventually, Broitman decided to turn that concept into a comic book, creating her own superhero with a new set of adventures — or misadventures — as a menopausal woman. Part of why she wrote the book was to bring recognition to a set of issues that many women who are going through the same thing are loath to discuss publicly. 

“I think a lot of women feel that they’re going to be set aside if they start to raise these things,” said Broitman. “I don’t think it’s gained the kind of cultural acceptance or recognition that gives it an easy voice.”

The book employs classic comic-book tropes: good versus evil, with a protagonist helping rescue innocent victims from the bad guys. (“Guys,” in this case, being literal, because the villains in Holy Menopause are all men.) Mina is a curvy woman with thick red hair, with streaks of gray coming in. 

Then there are the side characters: the adult son who still lives with her and can hardly fend for himself; the male colleague who undermines her in a meeting; the Eastern European manicurist who helps Mina discover her powers. 

“What’s really, really important to me is that it is not a ‘woe is me’ story,” said Broitman.

Broitman’s medium was chosen for subversive purposes, and not just for storytelling.

“Comics are something you think about with young people, certainly very male-dominated. And I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny and kind of subversive to take that art form and turn it into a conversation about what it means to age?’” Broitman asked. “And an older woman as a superhero on a platform.” 

It’s Broitman’s first book, and she doesn’t intend for it to be her last one. It is not the end of Mina’s middle-aged exploits. 

“What a better way to impact culture,” said Broitman, “than to create a superhero whose very powers are from the things that maybe undermine them in people’s eyes.” 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice