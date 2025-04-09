ON THE HILL

Senate committee postpones vote on Antisemitism Awareness Act

The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee cited issues with lawmaker attendance as the reason for the delay but did not offer a new date

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee postponed a Wednesday meeting in which the committee was expected to vote on the Antisemitism Awareness Act and another piece of antisemitism legislation.

A notice about the delay issued by the committee did not include a new date for the vote, and cited lawmaker attendance issues as the reason for delaying the meeting.

HELP Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) have pledged to move the legislation forward this Congress. The bill is a priority for the Jewish community that was not brought up in the Senate in the previous term.

“Chairman Cassidy is committed to moving the Antisemitism Awareness Act through the Committee process,” a committee spokesperson said.

The panel was also set to vote on Cassidy’s Protecting Students on Campus Act at Wednesday’s meeting.

Some Republicans on the HELP Committee are potential opponents of the Antisemitism Awareness Act, though at least a few committee Democrats are co-sponsors of the bill and would be likely to support it.

Senators on both sides of the aisle have raised objections to the legislation over its inclusion of the language requiring the Department of Education to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism in assessing cases of antisemitic discrimination, which they argue could infringe on free speech.