new negotiations

Israel, Lebanon agree to begin U.S.-mediated talks on border disputes and prisoners

Israel already released five Lebanese prisoners as ‘a gesture to the new Lebanese president,’ Netanyahu said

Martin Fraser/Getty Images

An Israeli military jeep drives past an Israeli flag in proximity to the UN Blue Line demarcating Israel and Lebanon during the 60-day Israeli Hezbollah ceasefire on January 09, 2025 in Metula, Israel.

By
Haley Cohen
March 11, 2025

Israel and Lebanon agreed on Tuesday to begin negotiations, mediated by the U.S., to resolve several border disputes.  

“Today, the United States announced we are bringing together Lebanon and Israel for talks aimed at diplomatically resolving several outstanding issues between the two countries,” Morgan Ortagus, the deputy presidential special envoy, said in a statement

Initial talks with the U.S. and France, which were held in Naqoura, Lebanon, resulted in Israel agreeing to release five Lebanese citizens — including a member of Hezbollah — who were captured by the Israel Defense Forces last year before a cease-fire was brokered by the Biden administration in November. Four of the prisoners were released on Tuesday, with the fifth expected to be handed over on Wednesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the release of prisoners was a “gesture to the new Lebanese president,” Joseph Aoun.

Negotiations will also focus on the remaining disputed points along the Blue Line, the de facto border between Israel and Lebanon established in 2000, and the remaining five strategic areas across the border where Israeli forces are still deployed, according to Ortagus. 

“Everyone involved remains committed to maintaining the ceasefire agreement and to fully implement all its terms,” Ortagus said. “We look forward to quickly convening these diplomat-led working groups to resolve outstanding issues, along with our international partners.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) applauded the Trump administration on Tuesday for “negotiating high level discussions between Lebanon and Israel regarding border security.” 

Graham wrote on X that Lebanon is “trending in a very positive direction.”

