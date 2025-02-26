Hostage Families Forum taps Danny Bar Giora as new leader

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Rutgers lecturer, UNRWA official take part in Hamas-affiliat...ed webinar

Craig Goldman, Wasserman Schultz named as co-chairs of Abrah...am Accords Caucus

Santa Ana School District stops teaching ethnic studies due ...to antisemitic content

Sa’ar: Trump’s Gaza plan does not replace need to erad...icate Hamas

Sen. Bernie Moreno to host Oct. 7 orphans at Republican Sena...te meeting

Alleged violations of Israel-Egypt peace treaty ring alarm b...ells in Israel

Sen. Andy Kim says release of New Jersey hostage Edan Alexan...der still not finalized

DeSantis pick for university board chair suggested Jews shou...ldn’t be considered for ‘national leadership’

Arab leaders open to hybrid Gaza evacuation plan, Graham say...s

Rep. Dan Goldman wants to set partisanship aside on House an...tisemitism task force

U.S. seeks to speed up hostage releases, Rubio says in Israe...l

Andrew Cuomo readying NYC mayoral campaign launch

Deborah Lipstadt had concerns of a ‘double standard’ for Isr...ael during the Biden administration

Linda McMahon vows to defund universities that do not addres...s antisemitism on campus

Elbridge Colby’s Pentagon nomination generates concern among... key Senate Republicans

The war on the pediatrics ward: Inside the American Academy ...of Pediatrics’ battle with antisemitism

Moderate councilman revokes endorsement of NYC comptroller c...andidate over ties to far left

New civil rights chief at Education Department has antisemit...ism experience from first Trump term

The Jewish music teacher representing a Muslim-majority coun...try at Eurovision

Gallant: ‘This dramatic day could have changed the course of... the war’

As hostages return, families of others still in Hamas captiv...ity learn of loved ones’ fates

Georgetown Law event with PFLP terror group member postponed

Trump names former Jerusalem Post CEO Tom Rose as ambassador... to Poland

Netanyahu to Jewish students in D.C.: ‘You’ve gotta fight’...

Attorney General Pam Bondi establishes task force to prosecu...te Oct. 7 crimes

Schumer says Trump’s ICC executive order removes provisions ...Democrats objected to

House Dems vote to organize formal Jewish caucus founded by ...Nadler, Wasserman Schultz, Schneider

Georgetown Law student group to host convicted member of PFL...P terror group

Schumer to co-sponsor Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Sena...te

Kushner proposed relocating Gaza population a year ago

Quick Hits

leadership shuffle

Hostage Families Forum taps Danny Bar Giora as new leader

The former director of the Mandel School for Educational Leadership will succeed Ori Hacohen

Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A building in The Kirya, lit up in blue during the "Lighting up the Light" initiative in front of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters on the two week anniversary of the Hamas attack and kidnapping of hostages on October 21, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

By
Melissa Weiss
February 26, 2025

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum announced on Wednesday the hiring of Danny Bar Giora as the new CEO of the group, which advocates for the release of the hostages in Gaza. Bar Giora succeeds Ori Hacohen, who has led the organization in an interim capacity since June 2024 and will return to his position as an executive at BDO Consulting.

Malki Shem Tov, one of the forum’s founders and the father of recently released hostage Omer Shem Tov, said in a statement that Bar Giora “will lead the Forum into its new stages of advocacy and family services and care whilst carrying on the Hostages and Missing Families Forum spirit, until every hostage is released and returned home to their loved ones.”

Bar Giora served as the director of the Mandel School for Educational Leadership until August 2022.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum has seen a number of leadership shuffles since its founding shortly after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks. Hacohen took over following the June resignation of CEO Yossi Moatti. In February 2024, Ronen Tzur, the group’s chairman and co-founder, departed the organization amid calls from dozens of hostage families for him to step down. 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice