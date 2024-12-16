Antisemitism Awareness Act not expected in stopgap government funding bill

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Cardin: U.S. should lift Syria sanctions if behavior improve...s from new government

Cruz accuses State Department of influencing U.S. airlines�...� decisions to indefinitely suspend flights to Israel

Leader of U.K. Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch showcases he...r pro-Israel bona fides

From Shabbat surveillance to city council: The rise of an Or...thodox GOP activist in New Jersey

Anthony Weiner mulls political comeback in New York

Youngkin says SJP poses ‘a clear and present threat to Jew...ish students and the Jewish community in Virginia’

Linda McMahon meets with senators, addresses approach to fig...hting antisemitism

How Trump met a released American Israeli hostage on his Flo...rida golf course 

House Republicans urge congressional leaders to ensure prohi...bition on UNRWA funding in 2025

Duckworth lambastes Israeli government, but dismisses Sander...s’ resolutions as ineffectual

End of Assad regime marks ‘fall of the Iranian axis,’ ex...perts say

Mother of British hostage held by Hamas slams U.K. Foreign S...ecretary Lammy

Trump names Adam Boehler hostage affairs envoy

Israel looks to ‘shape deterrence regime’ in Lebanon aft...er cease-fire

The left’s answer to Joe Rogan has an antisemitism problem

The Democrats’ DSA dilemma in New York City  

On DSA call, AOC said she led whip effort against U.S. aid t...o Israel

Newly elected Los Angeles DA vows to crack down on antisemit...ic hate crimes

The mystery behind Biden’s anti-Israel book purchase

Islamist terror incidents targeting U.S. rose sharply in 202...4, ADL finds

Sherrill says as governor she’d want to make N.J. ‘a mod...el’ for combating antisemitism 

As the next mayor of Las Vegas, Shelley Berkley marks her �...�last hurrah’ in public office

How Deborah Lipstadt used diplomacy to fight antisemitism

Occidental College reaches agreement with Dept. of Education... over Title VI complaint

Netanyahu rejects France’s part in potential Lebanon cease...-fire unless it recants ICC arrest threat

Bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to crack down on Iranian cri...minal activity in the U.S.

Risch holds off on backing Gabbard, Hegseth for Cabinet post...s

More than 50 Jewish groups blast Sens. Ossoff and Warnock fo...r votes against Israel aid

Some Hamas officials in Gaza may relocate to Turkey

Quick Hits

DEAD END

Antisemitism Awareness Act not expected in stopgap government funding bill

Schumer saw the legislation as a fallback option to pass the antisemitism legislation after his effort to add it to the defense bill fell short

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA)

By
Marc Rod
December 16, 2024

The Antisemitism Awareness Act (AAA) is not expected to be included in the stopgap funding bill that Congress must pass by the end of the week to avert a government shutdown, two sources familiar with the situation told Jewish Insider.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had seen the funding legislation as a fallback option to pass the AAA after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) rejected his request to put it in the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, insisting on a standalone vote in the Senate.

Though the spending has not yet been fully finalized or released, that avenue is now likely closed, sources said. The chances that the bill will pass through the Senate in the current Congress now appear slim.

The development would be a major setback for Schumer, who had pledged to Jewish leaders and others that he’d take action on the legislation before the end of the year, while rejecting entreaties to bring the legislation to a standalone floor vote. Jewish leaders’ frustration with the Senate majority leader has been building for months.

One source said Schumer had feared exposing Democratic divisions on the bill with a public vote, which could have split the Democratic caucus and exacerbated post-Oct. 7 divisions over Israel and antisemitism policy.

Congress is set to conclude business this week for the current session, and the Senate has little floor time remaining for a standalone vote. Much of its remaining floor time will likely be dedicated to the defense bill and the funding bill. But some in the Jewish community are still pushing for a standalone vote before the end of the year.

The funding bill is expected to serve as a vehicle for a range of other last-minute priority legislation. The stopgap legislation, known as a continuing resolution or CR, is expected to run through March 14.

It’s not certain the AAA will have the support to pass next year in a Republican-controlled Washington, given staunch opposition from some right-wing lawmakers. The legislation would have to be reintroduced in the House and opposition to it has grown on the right since it initially passed the lower chamber with overwhelming support. It also remains to be seen how the incoming Trump administration would approach the bill.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice