Mark Dubowitz calls for Israel to pursue political strategy after military successes

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

New Chicago education board president has history of antisem...itic, pro-Hamas Facebook posts

The high-stakes battle for the Skver vote

Knesset passes law banning UNRWA operations in Israel

Chicago Jewish leaders ‘disappointed’ law enforcement do...wnplaying antisemitism as motive in shooting

Jill Stein’s running mate celebrated violence against Isra...elis

Trump-backing Jewish activist backs out of MSG rally over Tu...cker Carlson appearance

Israel strikes military targets in Iran in response to balli...stic missile attack

Johnson pressures Schumer to bring up legislation sanctionin...g the ICC

Qatar’s Sheikha Moza glorifies Yahya Sinwar in social medi...a post

How Josh Stein’s Judaism plays into his campaign for North... Carolina governor

Lawmakers call on State Department to publicly condemn Turke...y’s Erdoğan

Lawmakers visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan to discuss Iran... and regional peace

Israel facing U.S., European pressure over proposed UNRWA ba...n

Sinwar killing ‘lowered barriers’ to Arab involvement in... Gaza’s day-after plan, but obstacles remain

Gottheimer urges Senate to pass Houthi terrorist designation... legislation

Ted Cruz threatens to defund U.N. if Palestinians succeed wi...th Israel expulsion effort

Israeli officials, hostage families optimistic Sinwar killin...g could bring hostages home

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Quick Hits

turning point?

Mark Dubowitz calls for Israel to pursue political strategy after military successes

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies CEO: ‘There’s a certain point where you hit the law of diminishing returns’

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Mark Dubowitz, the CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), speaks during the FDD's National Security Summit in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, as he host a conversation with national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

By
Matthew Kassel
October 30, 2024

Mark Dubowitz, the CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, is now calling for Israel to wrap up its major ground operations in Lebanon, with a longer-term goal of converting what he praised as significant battlefield successes into political achievements that will help consolidate recent gains.

“There’s a certain point where you hit the law of diminishing returns,” Dubowitz told Jewish Insider on Monday, noting that he had recently arrived at his conclusion while observing a growing number of Israeli soldiers who have been killed in Lebanon.

From a military standpoint, Israel “has maximized its gains,” he argued, warning that “further fighting without any sort of political strategy is likely to lead to more Israeli troop losses — and not necessarily to greater military advantage.”

“Now is the opportunity to undermine Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the ayatollahs in Iran, and through covert action and support for the people with continued military pressure, come up with more sustainable political achievements that are going to accomplish Israel’s overall strategic goals.”

His assessment marks something of a turning point in how pro-Israel foreign policy hawks have publicly reckoned with the ongoing turmoil in the region — as Israel has engaged in a widening, multifront war that has decimated Hamas, wiped out Hezbollah’s top leadership structure and exposed Iran’s military vulnerabilities.

But Dubowitz said his recent conversations with a range of Israeli government and security officials indicate that they agree with his push for a broader strategic pivot in the coming weeks or months.

“From the more cautious to the more aggressive, I think there was a sense of, ‘Yes, we need to start thinking about how to convert our impressive military achievements of the recent months into sort of sustainable political victories,” he told JI. 

In Lebanon, Dubowitz suggested there is now a chance for Israel and its allies to take steps to foment internal political dissent by supporting an anti-Hezbollah opposition movement through diplomatic channels as well as money and arms.

But even as he urged Israel to pull troops from Lebanon, Dubowitz argued in favor of continued air strikes to degrade Hezbollah’s political and military control.

“I think you can trap them into this death spiral, where on one hand, they’re getting pounded by the Israelis militarily, and on the other hand, it opens up space — both political space and just space on the ground — for anti-Hezbollah Lebanese to really step into what is an emerging political vacuum,” he said. 

Dubowitz favors a similar two-pronged strategy in approaching Iran — where the Israeli military has “destroyed Iranian air defenses and basically left the regime naked,” he said. “Now is an opportunity to provide serious support to the Iranian people,” he added, advocating “a policy of maximum support” to aid anti-regime activists with communications platforms, labor strike funds and weapons, among other resources.

He believes such support should precede what he called a series of “decapitation strikes” on Iranian leadership to help embolden anti-regime protesters. “Before you do that,” he told JI, “prepare the battle space so that once that political vacuum has been created, the Iranians can take to the streets to fill that vacuum in the way you would have wanted to do in Lebanon before the fact, but now you have to scramble to do it after the fact.”

“They’ve been on the streets repeatedly since 2009, but certainly with no U.S. support and a little Israeli support,” Dubowitz said. “I think the Israelis have turned the corner now — and for the first time ever, in the past few months, they’ve established toppling the regime in Iran as a central pillar of their Iran strategy.”

He had no specific timeline in mind for escalated military action in Iran, but suggested that “clocks are ticking” amid mounting concerns “about an Iranian nuclear breakout in the coming weeks and months.”

As for Gaza, where hostages are still being held by Hamas, Dubowitz said that Israel has already ended its major ground operations in the wartorn enclave. 

With Hamas “no longer a formidable player in Gaza,” he explained, now is also an opportune moment “to move forward with a day-after plan that’s been discussed for so many months,” even as he expects Israel “will continue to fight a low-level counterinsurgency.”

“I think the Israeli government is thinking through a plan,” Dubowitz said, “and talking to the relevant stakeholders in the U.S. and the Gulf and Europe about how to implement this.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice