Senators push for additional funding for antisemitism envoy

The letter requests $3 million in funding and urges the hiring of full-time staff for the office

A bipartisan group of 36 senators called on Monday to nearly double funding for the State Department Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism in 2025.

In a letter led by Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Mike Rounds (R-SD), the lawmakers called on the leaders of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee responsible for the State Department to provide $3 million in funding for the special envoy’s office in 2025, up from $1.75 million for 2024.

Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt currently serves as the special envoy. The letter follows a similar request from the House last week that also requested $3 million in funding for the envoy’s office. Both letters also call for full-time staff in the office, which would bring institutional knowledge to the office, particularly in the event of an administrative transition next year.

The letter outlines a series of high-profile incidents of and increases in antisemitism since Oct. 7.

“At this critical moment when Jewish communities are wondering whether they can live proudly, openly, and safely, American leadership in the global fight against antisemitism is more important than ever,” the senators wrote. “While we applaud the efficient deployment of current staff and resources, the Special Envoy’s office needs more support in order to fully meet the global need to engage on the important issues within its purview.”

Just two Republicans, Rounds and Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) signed the letter. The funding request is supported by the American Jewish Committee and Anti-Defamation League.