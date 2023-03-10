👋 Good Friday morning!

The Wall Street Journal reports that Saudi Arabia is asking the U.S. — which is working to help broker ties between Riyadh and Jerusalem — for security guarantees and assistance in building up a civilian nuclear program in exchange for publicly normalizing ties with Israel. The New York Times said that if implemented, the “deal could set up a major political realignment of the Middle East.”

The Times‘ report noted that key players in the talks include National Security Council’s Brett McGurk, energy envoy Amos Hochstein and Saudi Ambassador to the U.S. Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is said to be involved in the negotiations. After communicating with U.S. and Israeli officials, Saudi leaders reached out to U.S.-based think tanks, according to a report from The Washington Institute’s Rob Satloff, who co-authored a report in November 2022 acknowledging that the Saudis he’d met with on a recent trip to Riyadh “bitterly noted what they believe was U.S. indifference to Saudi security concerns.”

Saudi-Israel relations were a primary topic at a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee meeting yesterday focused on the Abraham Accords. More below.

The Biden administration released its 2024 budget proposal yesterday — although the funding plan is likely dead-on-arrival in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

The proposal includes the creation of a new Middle East and North Africa Opportunity Fund, for which the administration requested $90 million in funding, an individual familiar with the budget told JI’s Marc Rod. The fund would “support U.S. engagement to navigate potential breakthroughs and challenges that can dramatically impact the region,” including the Negev Forum, as well as peacebuilding in Yemen, Libya and Syria, and democratization in Tunisia, the individual said. The administration also requested $50 million for the Middle East Partnership for Peace Act (MEPPA).

The budget also again requests $360 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, in line with its request from last year, Angelo Roefaro, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), told JI. Congress ultimately appropriated $305 million for the program for 2023. Roefaro said Schumer had prioritized this request in budget discussions with the White House and that the White House also treated it as a priority.

The administration requested $3.3 billion in aid for Israel, in line with the 2016 memorandum of understanding, as well as $259 million for Palestinian aid, $1.45 billion for Jordan and $1.4 billion for Egypt.

The proposal also ups the administration’s overall defense funding request to $842 billion; Congress approved $816 billion for this year, well above the $773 billion the administration initially had requested.

Elsewhere on the Hill, today’s gathering of the Bagel Caucus will, regrettably for our Capitol Hill reporter, be closed to the press, Punchbowl News reports this morning.

Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs, musicians, gamers and creatives are descending on Austin, Texas, today for the annual SXSW conference. The gathering — which started as a music festival and has morphed into a massive, 10-day annual event focused on innovation and creativity — offers attendees an opportunity to learn, network and enjoy Texas barbecue. The event runs through March 19.

Tonight’s #OpenShabbat, a massive Shabbat dinner that will take place at a hotel ballroom next to Austin’s convention center, grew out of a kosher barbecue that Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone offered when he first went to the conference in 2010. Back then, his events drew only a couple dozen people. Now, with several hundred — Lightstone estimates 400 people will attend this year — kosher barbecue isn’t feasible; they’ll get a “taste of home” instead, said Lightstone, a Chabad rabbi and the founder of Tech Tribe.

Lightstone and his wife, Chana, also plan to host a meet-up at the conference called “Random Acts of Kindness.” The Monday morning session will feature an “idea hackathon,” Lightstone said, to “explore different ways people can incorporate giving into their lives.”