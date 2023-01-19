👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we interview the documentarians behind a Sundance film showcasing the efforts of a Jewish chaplain at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and look at how the debate over a potential U.S. sale of F-16s to Turkey is playing out on Capitol Hill. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Amb. Yousef Al Otaiba, Michael Twitty and Alexandra Jacobs.

Israel’s High Court of Justice ruled yesterday against the ministerial appointment of Shas party leader Aryeh Deri, deeming the close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ineligible to hold a ministerial position. The 10-1 ruling was made in light of two criminal convictions, most recently for tax fraud that was settled last year with a plea deal and what the court understood as a promise from Deri to step down from political life. Netanyahu appointed Deri to be health and interior minister when he formed his new government in December.

A statement issued by the Likud party on behalf of the coalition parties decried the decision as “a huge injustice” and said “we will act in any legal way that is available to us and without delay, to correct the injustice and the severe damage caused to the democratic decision [of citizens who voted for a Netanyahu-led government including Deri] and the sovereignty of the people.”

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is in Israel, where he began his visit by meeting with President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem last night. “You are coming at the right time, as we meet so many challenges together,” Herzog said.

Sullivan met with Netanyahu today in Jerusalem. “I’ve known President Biden for 40 years as a great friend of Israel and I know how much he trusts you in matters of national security, and you should know that we see you as a trusted partner in matters of assuring security and of course advancing peace,” Netanyahu said to Sullivan before reporters. “And I think today you come at a special time because we have acute challenges to our security and vast opportunities for peace, and I’m convinced that by working together we can both meet the challenges and realize the opportunities.”

Describing Biden’s commitment to the State of Israel as “bone-deep” and America’s commitment to Israel as “iron-clad,” Sullivan said, “I agree with you we have to talk about both the challenges but also the real opportunities that our two countries have, to work towards a better future.”

Sullivan is set to meet with additional Israeli officials today, for discussions on the new government’s positions regarding the Palestinians, Iran and normalization with other countries in the region.

Netanyahu met with a bipartisan Senate delegation visiting Abraham Accords signatory countries in Jerusalem yesterday, alongside Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the potential for closer cooperation between Abraham Accords countries, and the importance of U.S. support for the Accords and opportunities to expand them, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office. Netanyahu also presented the Israeli stance on the Iranian threat and how it can be confronted by posing a credible military threat and exerting economic and political pressure.

Following the meeting, Herzog tweeted, “Their work reflects the shared Israel-U.S. goal of promoting cooperation & stability in the Middle East. I’m grateful for their partnership.”

In Davos today, the Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt will speak at the World Economic Forum on the “Keeping Faith” panel at 3 p.m. local time. Tonight, Israeli singer Noa and guitarist Gil Dor will perform together before appearing on a panel about linking the arts and activism.

Stateside, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel to Arizona State University for a roundtable discussion this afternoon with college students about combating antisemitism.

The Israeli-American Council’s annual gathering kicks off today in Austin, Texas. Speakers include Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut.