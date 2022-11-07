👋 Good Monday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Axios’ Barak Ravid about the outcome of last week’s elections in Israel and look at the evolving policy positions of Michigan Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and marathon runner Lonah Chemtai Salpeter.

Maccabee’s Kosher Deli in Des Moines is a hotspot for politicos and presidential hopefuls from around the country, who make their way to the Iowa capital to gauge their popularity with those Americans who are among the first to cast their primary ballots.

But on Friday afternoon, the most-recognized customer wasn’t a senator testing the waters or a local official, but Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who was in Iowa for the day. Emhoff spent more than an hour at Maccabee’s, which was opened 21 years ago by Rabbi Yossi Jacobson and his wife, Chana. The second gentleman, who was accompanied by Iowa native David Adelman, a principal with Cornerstone Government Affairs and the president of the foundation of the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines, ordered the deli’s popular Roosevelt sandwich, a turkey-and-pastrami hybrid that the menu promises is a “hot and tasty solution for your hunger.”

“[Emhoff] was like, ‘A glatt kosher deli in Des Moines, Iowa?’” Jacobson told Jewish Insider last night. “I said, ‘To be normal today, you gotta do crazy things, you know?’”

Jacobson has “had almost every presidential candidate stop by his deli,” Adelman told JI, “and he just has conversations with them, as he told the second gentleman, ‘It’s not if you’re a Democrat or Republican, but we’re all human.’ And so the second gentleman and I had a half-pastrami, half-turkey on marble rye, and talked about antisemitism and ways to combat it and frankly bring people together… In Des Moines, what’s unique about the community that I live in is [that], because there isn’t a large Jewish population, we really do need to look for allies in the non-Jewish community to speak out against antisemitism. And so I think within the second gentleman’s role doing a lot of interfaith work and things of that nature, I think that really resonated with him.”

What we’re hearing: Voters in New York’s Rockland County received a curious robocall last night from an individual claiming to represent “our grand rabbis” in the Hasidic enclave of Kiryas Joel and asking residents to “show your support and vote for Sean Maloney for Congress.” The message, which was recorded in English, appears directed at an English-speaking audience.

The DCCC chair, the automated voice said, “has a proven record of standing up for our community and Kiryas Joel. He fought the surrounding towns and villages that were trying to block the expansion of multifamily housing in our community. He secured tens of millions of dollars to build low-income housing in our community. He promised our leaders that if elected he will do the same for communities in Rockland County. Please show your support and vote for Sean Maloney for Congress.”

Last month, Maloney accused GOP opponent, state Assemblymember Mike Lawler, of being involved in a 2019 ad released by the Rockland County Republican Party that was denounced by some as antisemitic for its scare-mongering portrayal of Orthodox Jews. (Lawler denied the charge.) Maloney’s campaign addressed the Sunday night robocall shortly after it went out.

“This robocall was not connected to or authorized by our campaign in any way, and it’s clearly another one of Lawler’s deceptive, antisemitic smear campaigns,” Mia Ehrenberg, Maloney’s campaign spokesperson, told us.

Rabbi Brian Leiken, the senior rabbi at Temple Beth Sholom in Rockland, was one of the recipients of the robocall. “I received a really terrible robocall today with a fake message from the fake grand rabbi of Kiryas Joel trying to demean Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney by arguing that he supports overdevelopment etc.,” Leiken posted to Facebook. “Wherever we may stand politically, let’s all accept that this call is undoubtedly antisemitic and aimed at fear-mongering. I couldn’t believe it as I listened.”

One JI reader who received the robocall last night told us, “I don’t even know what to say. This s—t happens all the time in Rockland.”