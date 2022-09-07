👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Days after U.S. officials chastised Iran for issuing a “not constructive” response to Washington’s position on the nuclear negotiations, John Kirby, the National Security Council’s director for strategic communications, told reporters on Tuesday that “there’s still quite a bit of work for our diplomats,” and that “we’re just not there yet” on a completed deal with Iran.

“There’s still gaps,” Kirby said. “That doesn’t mean that we are less committed to it. It doesn’t mean that we don’t still want to see if we can get there.”

But when a reporter asked if the U.S., Europe and Iran are on the cusp of a deal, Kirby firmly said no. “If what you meant by ‘one minute to midnight’ is that we’re at the precipice of something imminently, I would walk you away from that,” he said.

Speaking at the Nevatim air base near Beersheva yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that the country “is prepared for every threat and every scenario.” Lapid, standing in front of an F-35 fighter jet, noted his conversation with President Joe Biden last week, in which the president indicated that he would not stop Israel from acting militarily against Iran.

Meanwhile, the families of four Europeans being held in Iran raised concerns over the status of their loved ones, whom the families say feel “forgotten” by European negotiators, in a letter to the E.U.’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

A State Department spokesperson called yesterday for Israel to “closely review its policies and practices on rules of engagement” in the wake of an Israel Defense Forces report that determined that Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely killed unintentionally by IDF gunfire.

The U.S. plans to press Israel “to take additional steps to mitigate risk, to protect journalists, to protect civilian harm, and to ensure that similar tragedies don’t happen in the future,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.