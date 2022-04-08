👋 Good Friday morning!

Two people were killed and 13 injured in a terror attack in central Tel Aviv on Thursday night, bringing to 13 the number of people killed in terror attacks across the country in recent weeks.

Eytam Magini and Tomer Morad, both 27, were identified by Israeli officials this morning as the two individuals who were killed in the attack. Magini was a developer at Wix, which released a statement this morning that said the recently engaged Magini was “smart, full of charisma and had a million dollar smile.”

The assailant, identified as from the West Bank town of Jenin, was killed in a firefight with Israeli forces in nearby Jaffa after an hours-long manhunt that saw police go door-to-door looking for the attacker.

The shooting took place outside of Ilka, a bar on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Street. Daniel Rubenstein, a licensed Israeli tour guide, had just walked past Ilka when he heard the gunfire. “I heard about six shots behind me. I turned around and saw panicked people scattering in every direction,” he told Jewish Insider hours after the attack. “As I was getting my bearings from a nearby alley, I saw people on Dizengoff running toward the scene of the attack. Medics came quickly. A couple civilians with guns drawn arrived. I saw men standing in a circle around someone who had fallen. When I realized that a manhunt was in progress, I ran into an apartment building.”

The area was busy on Thursday evening, the end of the workweek for Israelis. “Thursday night in Israel is like Saturday night in America,” Rubenstein explained.

Shortly after the attack, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted, “Horrified to see another cowardly terror attack on innocent civilians,” adding, “This has to stop!”

Secretary of State Tony Blinken, who was in Israel last month, said in a statement, “Americans are, once again, grieving with the Israeli people in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack, which took the lives of two innocent victims and wounded many more in Tel Aviv… We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence.”

Eleven Republican senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to accelerate the delivery of refueling aircraft, fighter jets and military helicopters to Israel in response to the ongoing nuclear talks with Iran.

“Your administration must urgently fulfill America’s obligation to help Israel defend itself by giving it the tools it needs to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran,” the letter reads. It reflects an emerging sentiment among some opponents of the Iran deal that an Israeli strike may be necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The letter was signed by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Jim Risch (R-ID), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rick Scott (R-FL), John Boozman (R-AR), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

Scott and Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) introduced legislation yesterday seeking to block Amnesty International from receiving any federal funding in response to its report accusing Israel of apartheid.

Scott said in a statement, “Amnesty International has proven itself to be a sham of a ‘human rights’ organization that perpetuates anti-Semitic propaganda and refuses to hold the world’s dangerous and genocidal regimes accountable.” Scott’s statement also condemns Amnesty USA Director Paul O’Brien’s recent comments that Amnesty is “opposed to the idea that Israel should be preserved as a state for the Jewish people.”

Amnesty pushed back, describing the bill as “authoritarian tactics” and “an attempt to distract from and discredit” their research. The NGO compared Scott and Braun’s bill to the forced closures of its Indian and Hong Kong offices, Russian efforts to block internet access at its Moscow office and Turkish arrests of top Amnesty officials. “Antisemitism is antithetical to everything Amnesty represents as a human rights organization,” Amnesty added.