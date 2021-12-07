Worthy Reads

📅 Year in Review: The Washington Post’s Caitlin Gibson sits — and hikes — with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) ahead of the one-year anniversaries of the death of his son by suicide and the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, which took place within days of each other. “He is still trying to make sense of the intersection of these disparate tragedies — how, at the end of one awful year and the beginning of another, he suddenly found himself reeling from back-to-back calamities, each the outcome of something long-simmering beneath the surface. ‘The truth is that I see those two terrible, traumatic events as very intertwined in my life,’ Raskin says. ‘In a cosmic sense, they were logically independent of each other. But in my life, they are inextricably bound.’” [WashPost]

💼 Full Roster: Politico’s Andrew Desiderio examines how the Biden administration has chosen to fill its roster of domestic and foreign policy officials, leaning toward establishment figures for foreign policy-related posts, while tapping progressive figures for domestic roles. “The president’s roster of foreign policy advisers has satiated Democrats’ craving for a return to normalcy on the world stage after the turbulent Trump years, helping strengthen trans-Atlantic partnerships that were often undermined by the former president. That means a long line of Biden nominees — ambassadors and State Department officials alike — who are fixtures of the Washington foreign-policy firmament.” [Politico]

⚾ Field Friends: In The Guardian, Joshua Needelman spotlights Jacob Steinmetz and Elie Kligman, Orthodox Jewish baseball players drafted earlier this year by the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals, respectively. “Steinmetz and Kligman’s careers will function not just as case studies on the collision of religion and sport, but on what happens when the foundational elements of a young person’s life come into conflict. The players, and their families, believe they’re equipped to navigate the road ahead. Steinmetz and Kligman are fortified by their faith, as well as something [1930s-era Phillies outfielder Morris] Arnovitz didn’t have: A friend who understands.” [TheGuardian]

🎬 Licorice Surprise: In The New York Times, Lindsay Zoladz talks to musician Alana Haim about her debut as a film star in “Licorice Pizza,” and her friend, acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, who unexpectedly cast her her in the movie, for which she has garnered rave reviews despite her lack of acting experience. Haim told the Times that when she received the script from Anderson, she thought he was just naming a character after her. “Later that night when they spoke on the phone and Anderson clarified his request, Haim — in a torrent of ‘Word-vomit’ — said yes immediately. A few hours later, the first doubts set in: “What if I’m just terrible? I was like, ‘I don’t even know where to look. What if I look at the camera?’… Anderson said he knew Haim would be good but ‘I didn’t know she was going to be that good.'” [NYTimes]