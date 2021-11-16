👋 Good Tuesday morning!

President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday afternoon in a ceremony on the White House lawn.

Attendees included Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Andy Levin (D-MI), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Brad Schneider (D-IL), California Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, White House Jewish Liaison Chanan Weissman, Rabbi Jonah Pesner, Joel Rubin, Sheila Katz, Nathan Diament, Elana Broitman and Susie Stern.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), the longest-serving current U.S. senator, announced that he will not run for reelection in 2022. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) is expected to take over the top Democratic spot on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Leahy’s retirement also sets up Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to become president pro tempore of the Senate — the third position in the presidential line of succession — if Democrats keep their Senate majority.

Mike Herzog, Israel’s new ambassador to the U.S., officially assumed office yesterday, replacing Ambassador Gilad Erdan, who will continue serving as Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. Herzog arrived in Washington on Friday and hosted the annual conference of Israeli consuls general in the U.S. He dedicated his first day on the job to meetings with embassy staff, according to an embassy spokesman.

In Jerusalem, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli on Monday.

In her meeting with Bennett, the two discussed U.S.-Israel ties, their commitment to battling anti-Israel bias at the U.N. and Iranian aggression in the region, according to a readout from the U.S. Mission at the U.N. Bennett lauded Thomas-Greenfield for “sounding a fair and supportive voice in a place that is extremely biased against Israel.”

In her discussions with Lapid, Thomas-Greenfield reaffirmed the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to strengthening and supporting the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements with Arab nations and reiterated the U.S. position on preserving a two-state solution. With President Herzog, the ambassador discussed efforts to combat antisemitism and promote Holocaust education globally, and with Michaeli she spoke about transportation and infrastructure, advancing gender equality and combating violence against women, and shared strategic challenges facing Israel and the U.S.

In Washington, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll met yesterday with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman as part of his debut visit to the U.S. “It was a pleasure to meet with Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll today to discuss the strong partnership between the United States and Israel, our commitment to Israel’s security, and the need to take steps to improve both Israeli and Palestinian lives,” Sherman tweeted. Roll’s office said the two discussed regional security in the Middle East, Iran, Israel’s normalization agreements with Arab countries and the possibility of expanding them.

Roll also met with leaders from AIPAC and attended an NBA game between the Washington Wizards, with Israeli forward Deni Avdija, and the New Orleans Pelicans.