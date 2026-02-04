Trump: Iranian supreme leader ‘should be very worried’

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage, from Gaza

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Arabia’s regional realignment

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chronicler

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in pivotal N.J. special election

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in 2019

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contracting to dealmaking on the world stage

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders over IHRA bill

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over antisemitic social media posts

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish caucus after accusing Israel of genocide

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bondi Beach attacks

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction plan at Davos

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa. swing district

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointment of Jim Moran to GMU board

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest by pro-Hamas groups

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security grants in 2026

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustration with Israel

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro over Israel ties

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Israel in congressional bid, sources say

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Mississippi’s Jewish community rallies after antisemitic arson

Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapiro’s account of Harris VP vetting

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to fight antisemitism

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants to be governor

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing American Freedom

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extremist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains registered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordability — and unconditional support for Israel

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance on U.S. military aid

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogue because of ‘Jewish ties’

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest alarming NYC Dems

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers military options against Iran

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of Maduro

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation, sources say

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over protest crackdown

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodating Islamists

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check against Mamdani

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the world might do next

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic hatred’ should be rejected

Quick Hits

WORD OF WARNING

Trump: Iranian supreme leader ‘should be very worried’

Ahead of nuclear negotiations, the president said the U.S. discovered Iranian officials were ‘thinking about starting a new site in a different part of the country’

Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks to the press upon returning to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 13, 2026.

By
Matthew Shea
February 4, 2026

President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that he should be “very worried” ahead of planned nuclear talks, as the president weighs military action amid rising tensions and signs Tehran may be trying to revive its nuclear program.

“I would say he should be very worried, yeah, he should be,” Trump told NBC News when asked whether Khamenei should be concerned. “As you know, they are negotiating with us.”

U.S. and Iranian officials are slated to meet Friday in Oman, which Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Wednesday. Iran pushed for the discussions to be moved from Turkey and has insisted they remain limited to its nuclear program. The United States has sought to broaden the agenda to include Tehran’s ballistic missile capabilities and support for regional proxy groups.

Experts told Jewish Insider that despite upcoming discussions, military intervention remains on the table. On Tuesday a U.S. F-35 fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone near the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Later that day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attempted to stop and board a U.S.-flagged commercial tanker in the Strait of Hormuz before a U.S. destroyer intervened and escorted the vessel to safety.

During an interview on the Megyn Kelly Show, Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that Trump “will try to achieve what he can through non-military means, but if he feels that the military option is the only option, he is going to choose that option.”

Several Arab and Muslim leaders reportedly lobbied the Trump administration not to walk away from the discussions after Iran demanded to change the venue and format. The administration “told the Arabs we will do the meeting if they insist,” one U.S. official told Axios, but added that they are “very skeptical.”

Satellite images released last week by Planet Labs PBC have also fueled speculation over whether Iran intends to restart its nuclear program after U.S. strikes on several sites in June. Trump confirmed that Iran was “thinking about starting a new site in a different part of the country,” but said the U.S. “found out about it.” 

“I said, ‘You do that, we’re going to do very bad things to you,’” Trump warned, stating that in the event Iran continued to pursue its nuclear ambitions, the U.S. would respond as it did before. “If they do, we’re going to send” B-2 bombers “right back and do the job again.”

Last month the president had cancelled meetings with Iranian officials and vowed on social media that Tehran would “pay a big price” for its violent crackdown on protesters in early January, stating that “help is on its way.” 

When pressed on whether the U.S. continues to back Iranian protesters, Trump said the administration’s position has not changed.

“We’ve had their backs,” said Trump. “If we didn’t take out” Iran’s nuclear sites, “we wouldn’t have peace in the Middle East, because the Arab countries could have never done that.”

