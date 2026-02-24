What Trump might — or might not — say on Iran tonight
Plus, Modi heads to Israel to deepen defense ties
👋 Good Tuesday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview tonight’s State of the Union address, and look at the debate taking shape among New York City officials over new legislation providing protest buffer zones around places of worship ahead of a hearing on the issue tomorrow. We interview Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Israel, slated for tomorrow, and talk to Sen. Chris Coons about a potential U.S. strike on Iran. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Michael Sacks, Richard Baker and Sue Altman.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET. More below on what we’ll be looking out for tonight.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio is slated to brief Senate and House leaders at 3 p.m. ET.
- Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s National Security Council who in recent weeks has been designated by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to try to ensure the regime’s continued survival in the event of military conflict, is in Muscat today to deliver Tehran’s response to U.S. negotiators through Omani interlocutors.
- The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hear from Jacob Helberg, the Trump administration’s under secretary of state for economic growth, energy, and environment, in a hearing this morning set for 10 a.m.
- AIPAC’s Congressional Summit wraps up today in Washington.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MARC ROD
President Donald Trump is set to address Congress for his State of the Union speech tonight, with U.S. forces amassing in the Middle East and administration officials engaged in an ongoing flurry of diplomacy with the Iranian regime.
We’ll be watching for how Trump will address the situation with Iran in his speech, if at all. Will he set red lines or negotiate demands for the regime? Will he lay out his plan or goals for a potential military attack? The White House, as of now, isn’t previewing his remarks.
Trump took to Truth Social yesterday afternoon with a post rejecting as “fake news” reporting from a series of outlets that Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had raised concerns about a sustained military campaign against Iran.
The president said that Caine “like all of us, would not like to see War” but also believes that a military conflict would be “easily won.” Although talks have reportedly centered around limits on Iran’s nuclear program, Trump continued to insist that the regime’s nuclear development is “no longer, but rather, was blown to smithereens.” He called reports that the administration is considering limited strikes on Iran “fake.”
It’s not out of the question that Trump, who loves a made-for-TV moment, breaks major news on Iran during the speech — last year, he announced in the middle of his speech that the U.S. had apprehended a terrorist allegedly involved in the bombing that killed 13 U.S. servicemembers during the pullout from Afghanistan.
On the other hand, Trump, with midterms on the horizon, might steer clear of the topic entirely as he focuses on domestic issues dominating the headlines, such as tariffs and immigration.
We’ll also be keeping an ear out for whether Trump tries to draw any boundaries for the conservative movement on Israel policy and antisemitism in his speech. The president has largely stayed out of the ongoing fight over Israel roiling the right, but the GOP’s most prominent Israel critic, Tucker Carlson, visited the White House on Monday after an interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee that grabbed headlines.
BUFFER BATTLE
‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC clash
A bill introduced in the New York City Council in response to pro-Hamas demonstrations outside New York synagogues and slated for a hearing on Wednesday has sparked a battle between mainstream Jewish advocacy organizations and protest groups and their allies — and leaves New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the NYPD in an awkward spot, Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman reports. At the center of the agenda to counter antisemitism that Council Speaker Julie Menin unveiled in January was her proposal directing the NYPD to establish a plan for “security perimeters,” demarcated with police barriers or tape, up to 100 feet from entrances and exits at religious facilities to prevent protesters from obstructing or harassing people attempting to enter or exit.
State of play: In response to feedback from the police department, the speaker’s office stripped out any specific reference to distance, and a new draft of the bill simply compels NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch to propose her own plan for “buffer zones” of sizes she deems appropriate “to address and contain the risk of injury, intimidation, and interference, while preserving and protecting protest rights.” Like the previous bill, the zones in the updated legislation could extend from both doorways and driveways.
Bonus: In The New York Post, Marvin Gerber, who has faced protesters outside his Ann Arbor, Mich., synagogue for more than two decades, argues in favor of a federal law prohibiting protests within a certain range of houses of worship: “A federal baseline sets one clear line everywhere and lets the Justice Department step in when locals can’t or won’t. Congress should pass a law barring targeted protests within a reasonable distance of entrances, driveways or parking lots of houses of worship during service hours, with authority for local police to extend that perimeter when necessary for safety or crowd control.”