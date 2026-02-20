Trump sets Iran deadline
Plus, previewing AIPAC's Congressional Summit
In today's Daily Kickoff, we preview the upcoming AIPAC Congressional Summit, which kicks off on Sunday in Washington, and spotlight a Texas congressional race in which Rep. Christian Menefee appears poised to oust Rep. Al Green, the latter of whom has strained his relationship with the district's Jewish community over a series of anti-Israel votes. We report on a meeting between NYC's DSA and far-left NYC Councilmember Shahana Hanif, who took flak from the group over her condemnation of Hamas, and cover Rep. Jan Schakowsky's decision to pull her endorsement of congressional candidate Donna Miller over AIPAC's suspected support for Miller.
- We’ll be keeping a close eye this weekend on developments in the Middle East as President Donald Trump mulls military action against Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the president could order an initial limited strike in an effort to push Tehran into accepting a nuclear agreement. More below.
- AIPAC’s annual Congressional Summit kicks off on Sunday in Washington. More below on the gathering, which in recent years has taken the place of the group’s annual Policy Conference.
More than 1,000 of AIPAC’s top donors will gather in Washington this weekend for the pro-Israel group’s annual Congressional Summit, meeting at a moment of intense scrutiny surrounding the group’s political tactics.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid are slated to address the convening via video, along with senior congressional leaders and a representative from the Trump administration, according to an AIPAC source. U.S. Ambassador to the U. N. Mike Waltz will speak at the conference, as will House Speaker Mike Johnson (R‑LA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D‑NY), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D‑NY) and Sens. Tom Cotton (R‑AR) and Ted Cruz (R‑TX).
A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) did not respond to a request for comment.
At the conference, AIPAC activists will work to “further accelerate the community’s political efforts this election cycle” and will meet with more than 400 members of Congress, according to the source with knowledge of AIPAC’s plans.
“Discussions will focus on the evolving threats facing Israel, the negotiations with Iran, solidarity with the Iranian people seeking freedom from a brutal regime, continued U.S. security assistance and expanding joint defense cooperation that will strengthen the security and strategic edge of both nations,” the source told Jewish Insider.
Supporters and critics alike are closely watching the group’s next moves after a very public defeat earlier this month. AIPAC spent more than $2.3 million on attack ads against former Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) in a Democratic primary in New Jersey, only for Malinowski to lose in a close race to Analilia Mejia, a far-left activist who will almost certainly take a much more hostile approach to Israel than Malinowski.
TEXAS TAKEDOWN
Democrats poised to oust Israel critic Al Green from Texas congressional delegation
Jewish leaders in the Houston area see a chance for a fresh start this year with a new congressman, after an increasingly strained relationship with their longtime representative, Rep. Al Green (D-TX), who has taken a strong anti-Israel turn in recent years, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. Due to Texas’ redistricting process, Rep. Christian Menefee (D-TX) now faces Green, as well as other long-shot candidates, for a full term in the House beginning in 2027.
Where things stand: Green, 78, is struggling to hold onto his seat in a primary against newly elected Menefee, the former Harris County attorney, who won a commanding victory in a special election runoff last month to replace former Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-TX). Since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, Green has consistently taken anti-Israel stances, even on legislation that has received widespread support on a bipartisan basis. Jewish leaders in the district say that Green, who was once close with the Jewish community, has become inaccessible and even hostile to Jewish constituents since Oct. 7.
