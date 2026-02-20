Word on the Street

President Donald Trump notified Congress that the White House is seeking to reach a civil nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia that will not include nonproliferation safeguards that would prevent Riyadh from obtaining nuclear weapons…

The Congressional Jewish Caucus issued a statement condemning recent anti-Muslim comments by Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), saying, “As political violence and attacks on religious minorities hit record levels, Members of Congress must lead by example, not fuel more hatred through dehumanization. As Jewish Americans who all come from families that immigrated to this country and faced ethnic and religiously based discrimination, seeing any Member, and particularly a fellow Jewish Member of Congress, spew such hatred is wholly unacceptable and against our Jewish values”…

The Free Press found an influx of new registrations by foreign lobbyists since Trump’s election in 2024, with “the biggest winners of the foreign lobbying surge” being MAGA-aligned Republicans…

Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut called on Congress to increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to $1 billion annually and to “make the program more flexible and simpler to use” during JFNA’s inaugural “State of the Jewish Union” address at the organization’s Washington headquarters, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports…

The Anti-Defamation League and Blue Square Alliance Against Hate are joining forces in a new partnership to combat the spread of antisemitism, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen has learned…

Crystal City Entertainment is developing Yardena Schwartz’s 2024 nonfiction book Ghosts Of A Holy War, about the 1929 Hebron massacre, into a narrative feature adaptation; read our interview with Schwartz here…

French and Israeli officials unveiled signage of the newly renamed Place Shimon Peres in Paris, honoring the late Israeli leader…

The American Jewish Committee and Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France, the umbrella organization representing French Jewry, announced a new partnership on Friday aimed at combating an increase of antisemitism that has caused many French Jews to consider leaving the country, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports…

The New York Times looks at Alan Dershowitz’s efforts to challenge the 1964 Supreme Court ruling on New York Times v. Sullivan, about press freedoms, which Dershowitz himself helped author while he was a law clerk in the court…

Global accounting firm KPMG is distancing itself from the upcoming Sydney Writers’ Festival, which is facing criticism for its inclusion of a Palestinian Australian speaker who called for “the end of Israel” and said that Zionists “have no claim or right to cultural safety”…

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey traveled to Israel earlier this week for Defense Tech Expo, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu…

Israel’s High Court ruled that the government must move forward with the restoration and upgrading of the Western Wall egalitarian plaza, which has been delayed for nearly a decade due to resistance from the country’s chief rabbis and Haredi legislators…

In eJewishPhilanthropy, Tamara Zieve and Rachel Kohn spotlight the Peace of Mind program that brought former IDF soldiers known as tatziptaniyot, female soldiers who serve as unarmed observers — and whose unit gained attention after 15 were killed and seven taken hostage from the Nahal Oz base during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks — to the U.S. to work through trauma…

Palestinian Health Ministry officials said a 19-year-old Palestinian American man was killed in clashes with Israeli settlers in the West Bank…

The IDF said it “strongly” condemned an infiltration of far-right activists, including Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech, into the Gaza Strip on Thursday…

The Wall Street Journal looks at the challenges for the Trump administration if it decides to move forward with an effort to force regime change in Iran, citing a “lack of a clear alternative” should Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei be removed from power…

The U.K. said it would not allow its bases in Gloucester and the Indian Ocean to be used by the U.S. to launch an attack on Iran; Trump, in response, withdrew U.S. support for the U.K.’s agreement to hand the Chagos Islands over to the country of Mauritius…

The family of a British couple detained in Iran said the pair, who were arrested and charged with espionage while on a motorcycling trip around the world, was sentenced to 10 years in prison…

Grammy Award-winning producer and lyricist Billy Steinberg, who wrote five No. 1 singles, including Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” and the Bangles’ “Eternal Flame,” died at 75…