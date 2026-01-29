Pastor running for Congress alleged Israeli ‘apartheid’ on Oct. 8
Plus, can Saudi keep its $1 trillion pledge to Trump?
👋 Good Thursday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on a sermon blasting Israeli “apartheid” given the day after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks by a Texas pastor now running for Congress, and talk to former Rep. Elaine Luria about her bid for her old Virginia congressional seat. We have the scoop on a call from a bipartisan group of senators for Secretary of State Marco Rubio to “surge resources” to restore internet access in Iran, and look at how Saudi Arabia’s economic challenges are sowing doubt that it can maintain its fiscal commitments to the U.S. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Masih Alinejad, Amir Tibon and Carl Kaplan.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is in Washington today and tomorrow to meet with senior Trump administration officials as the White House weighs strikes on Iran. Earlier this week, White House officials met with Israeli military intelligence chief Gen. Shlomi Binder in Washington, who briefed the administration on intelligence regarding Iran.
- The Hudson Institute is hosting a briefing with Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg on the Trump administration’s AI-focused Pax Silica initiative. During Helberg’s trip to the Middle East earlier this month, he participated in signing ceremonies with officials from Israel, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, which have all joined the pact in recent months.
- Elsewhere in Washington, Gov. Josh Shapiro is speaking about his new memoir, Where We Keep the Light, at the Sixth and I Synagogue.
- More than two dozen European foreign ministers are meeting today in Brussels to discuss the potential designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror organization, as well as to move forward with the implementation of sanctions on Iranian entities in response to the Islamic Republic’s crackdowns on protesters in recent weeks. France, which had previously expressed reluctance to designate the IRGC, yesterday reversed its opposition to the designation — which will require a unanimous vote to be implemented.
- Ahead of the meeting, Reps. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and Brad Sherman (D-CA) led a bipartisan group of legislators urging the EU to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S GABBY DEUTCH
A week after President Donald Trump took office for the first time in 2017, the White House ignited a political and media firestorm by releasing a statement commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day that failed to mention Jews.
The omission was covered in major media outlets including CNN and Politico; the Anti-Defamation League called it “puzzling and troubling.”
Nearly a decade later, Trump released another Holocaust Remembrance Day post this week, with a far more specific message: “Today, we pay respect to the blessed memories of the millions of Jewish people, who were murdered at the hands of the Nazi Regime and its collaborators during the Holocaust,” the statement read, “as well as the Slavs and the Roma, people with disabilities, religious leaders, persons targeted based on their sexual orientation, and political prisoners who were also targeted for systematic slaughter.”
Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance’s post commemorating the day, which marks the anniversary of the 1945 liberation of Auschwitz by Allied Forces, did not mention Jews or antisemitism, leading political rivals on the left to pounce. (Democratic Majority for Israel called it “indefensible.”)
But despite the visibility of Vance’s tweet — which his defenders pointed out included pictures of him and his wife at Dachau, standing in front of a sign that said “Never again” in Yiddish — he was far from the only politician that failed to mention the fact that the Holocaust targeted Jews. Among them were: Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA), both of whom pledged to remember the victims of the Holocaust without referring to Nazis’ targeting of Jews.
Multiple presenters at the U.K.’s BBC also failed to mention Jews in their coverage of Holocaust Remembrance Day — drawing backlash and a subsequent apology from the national broadcaster.
Does it matter that these politicians or media don’t reference Jews if they are still highlighting the significance of the Holocaust? It’s possible to argue that, definitionally, the Holocaust was about Jews, so one could assume that any reference to the Holocaust is itself a reference to the killing of Jews and the antisemitism that led to it.
“If I talk about the potato famine, do I have to say Irish? How many other potato famines were there?” asked Deborah Lipstadt, a Holocaust historian who served as President Joe Biden’s antisemitism envoy. “But this is part of a greater whole in an age of rising antisemitism.”
For years, Americans’ knowledge of basic facts about the Holocaust has been declining, particularly as fewer Holocaust survivors are alive each year to share their stories. A 2023 survey conducted by the Claims Conference found that 21% of Americans believed that 2 million Jews or fewer were killed. Eight percent of Americans, and 15% of 18- to 29-year-olds, said the number of Jews who were killed during the Holocaust has been greatly exaggerated.
RAMMING ATTACK
Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported
A man drove a Honda Accord sedan “intentionally and repeatedly” into an entryway of the Chabad Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed. The NYPD responded to an 8:46 911 call on Wednesday at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, the home and center of leadership of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, now a major spiritual, symbolic and organizational hub for Chabad. No persons were injured in the incident, captured on video, and police took the driver into custody, Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman reports.
Under investigation: “We’re grateful to the Almighty that no one was hurt,” said Rabbi Motti Seligson, a spokesman for Chabad, adding that damage initially appeared limited. “It houses one of the most significant synagogues in the Jewish world.” Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch went to the scene in the hours following the incident, and a Chabad source told JI that the White House reached out and reported that it was monitoring the situation. Tisch said at a press conference outside 770 later Wednesday night that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime and that the NYPD bomb squad had searched the vehicle, finding no explosive devices. Chabad’s social media editor, Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone, whose son was in the synagogue at the time of the incident, said, “Antisemitism does not appear to be a factor in this.”