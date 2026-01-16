Word on the Street

President Donald Trump announced the creation of the Board of Peace, adding that names of the group’s members would soon be made public; Jared Kushner, who served in the first Trump administration and has been a key player in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, hailed the board’s creation as “a historic new beginning in the Middle East”…

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz said during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council meeting on Thursday that “all options are on the table” in terms of a U.S. response to Iran’s crackdowns on protests; Iran’s deputy envoy to the U.N. criticized what he alleged was Washington’s “direct involvement in steering unrest in Iran to violence”…

The Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Iranian officials, including Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s national security council, over the country’s violent crackdown on protesters…

The U.S. criticized South Africa’s allowance of Iran’s participation in naval exercises off the coast of Africa this week; the exercises included several members of the BRICS nations, including China and Russia…

Trump commuted the sentence of former New York City Councilmember Chaim Deutsch, who pleaded guilty to tax fraud in 2021 and was sentenced to 62 months in prison…

Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is in Israel this week; Atkins met yesterday with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee…

Reps. Greg Landsman (D-OH) and Max Miller (R-OH) wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging the Department of State to support efforts by Israel’s Magen David Adom to acquire U.S.-built armored ambulances…

Reps. Dave Min (D-CA) and Claudia Tenney (R-NY) sent a letter, signed by 15 additional House members, to Trump, calling on the State Department to work with the congressionally funded Open Technology Fund to help restore internet access in Iran…

Gothamist does a deep dive into efforts by the Mamdani mayoral administration in New York to fast-track its appointments process, resulting in the hiring of at least one official who was found to have made antisemitic remarks on social media…

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris purchased the historic Halcyon House in Washington’s Georgetown neighborhood for $28 million…

eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher spotlights a new initiative by a St. Louis rabbi that uses AI to map Torah commentary…

A London art gallery is putting up for sale four sketches by British art and spy Brian Stonehouse, who was captured by the Nazis while working undercover with the French Resistance and sent to Dachau; Stonehouse’s works, drawn in charcoal the day after he was liberated from Dachau, depicted both victims of the Holocaust as well as their surroundings…

Random House announced the upcoming publication of Rachel Goldberg-Polin’s memoir, When We See You Again, about the effort to free her son from Hamas captivity; the book, which she said “recounts the first steps of a million-mile odyssey that will take the rest of my life to walk on shattered feet,” will hit stores on April 21…

Senior Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members, including a local commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Thursday…

Israel’s Defense Ministry reported a 40% increase in cases of post-traumatic stress disorder among soldiers since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks, with more than half of soldiers being treated for war injuries having been diagnosed with PTSD…

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was killed at a TPUSA event in September, will be posthumously honored at the upcoming International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem later this month…

The Financial Times reports on the Iranian regime’s efforts to quell the country’s anti-government protests, which included training live fire on unarmed demonstrators and cutting off internet access and international phone calls…Attorney Leonard Jacoby, who with his law school friend Stephen Meyers started a firm to provide low-cost legal support to the majority of Americans who either couldn’t afford quality legal counsel or qualified for government-assisted legal services, died at 83…