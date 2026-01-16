Lindsey Graham questions U.S. alliances with Saudi, Qatar & Oman
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at what Cameron Kasky’s withdrawal from the NY-12 congressional race says about the influence of social media on political campaigns, and preview the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which begins on Monday. We profile Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton, who became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic when she led the state’s department of health, and talk to Israeli bobsled team pilot AJ Edelman as the Jewish state appears set to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Josh Harris, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz.
What We’re Watching
- Mossad Director David Barnea is in the U.S. today, where he’s slated to meet with White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami to discuss Iran.
- Jacob Helberg, the U.S. under secretary of state for economic affairs, is in Israel today, where he will sign a joint artificial intelligence statement this afternoon with Israel’s National AI Directorate head, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Erez Eskel. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar will attend the event, being held at Jerusalem’s City of David.
- Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) yesterday announced a last-minute trip to Israel, where he’ll meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The trip comes days after President Donald Trump opted against immediate military action in Iran (more below) at the behest of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Oman — as well as Israel, which reportedly asked Trump to delay any strikes on Iran in order to give Jerusalem more time to prepare for an Iranian reprisal targeting Israel.
- New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, the first Jewish speaker of the council, is slated to announce a new legislative package to combat antisemitism in the city that includes an expansion of security funding for guards and safety officers, cameras for Jewish schools, mandating and funding security training at religious institutions, the creation of a hotline to report incidents of antisemitism to the city’s Commission on Human Rights, a call for the NYPD to establish perimeters around schools and places of worship, and over $1 million to support Holocaust education. Menin will make the announcement this morning at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.
- Iran International is hosting a town hall event this afternoon with former CIA Director Gen. (Ret.) David Petraeus.
- The Israeli American Council’s annual summit continues today in Hollywood, Fla.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MATTHEW KASSEL
Cameron Kasky’s announcement on Wednesday that he was ending his bid for a coveted open House seat in the heart of Manhattan and pivoting to focus on advocating for human rights in the West Bank didn’t come as much of a surprise — given the 25-year-old progressive political activist’s almost exclusive fixation on targeting Israel as a first-time candidate.
Kasky, a Democratic upstart who was among a range of contenders vying to succeed retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in the 12th Congressional District, had recently returned from a visit to the West Bank, and his experience meeting with Palestinians had left him with “one concern,” he said, motivating his decision to drop out of the primary and seek to promote legislation to counter Israeli settler violence in the territory.
Without providing specifics, Kasky said he looked forward to sharing more details of what he called a “West Bank human rights emergency plan” and said he had “consulted with experts extremely well-versed in the matter” to ensure that “the t’s are crossed and the i’s are dotted.”
Still, while Kasky framed his so far loosely defined next act as a “chance to do what must be done” in the wake of his brief “human rights-centered campaign,” as he described it, his explanation about the sudden withdrawal avoided mentioning that he had been seen as an unserious candidate struggling to gain any traction in the crowded race.
His harsh criticism of Israel generated online attention and helped him to build a relatively sizable and enthusiastic following on social media.
But Kasky’s early exit from the June primary, just two months after launching his bid, illustrates how digital clout is not a reliable indicator of meaningful voter support, particularly as a growing number of influencers has sought unsuccessfully to convert online popularity into a seat in Congress in a range of recent primaries.
It also underscores how Kasky’s anti-Israel views were likely alienating to many voters in one of the most heavily Jewish districts in the country — even as several far-left challengers across New York are taking on pro-Israel incumbents. One Democratic operative familiar with the district, which covers the Upper East and West Sides, called Kasky’s hostile positions on Israel a form of political “kryptonite.”
TO STRIKE OR NOT TO STRIKE
The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?
Even as President Donald Trump backed away from taking immediate military action against Iran, several leading foreign policy analysts believe a U.S. strike against the Islamic Republic remains a possibility, arguing that the administration may be deliberately keeping Tehran off balance and preserving its military options, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Shea reports.
Options open: “Even though Trump did not direct strikes on Wednesday, he is keeping options open,” said Dana Stroul, the research director at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, pointing to the administration’s decision to reposition the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East. “The buildup of military posture in the region over the coming weeks keeps plenty of military options on the table and maintains pressure on the Iranian regime.”
On the Hill: A bipartisan group of 59 House lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday urging the State Department to continue condemning Iran’s crackdown on protesters across the country, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports.