EXCLUSIVE

After Sydney Hanukkah massacre, House lawmakers urge Australia to act to protect Jewish community

The co-chairs of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism are urging Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to act more forcefully to protect Australia’s Jewish community and implement months-old recommendations from the country’s antisemitism envoy.

In a letter to Albanese sent Monday, the ten lawmakers said that the attack, which killed at least 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration, “comes in the wake of the Australian Jewish community repeatedly raising the alarm and urging swift action to counter the spread of unchecked antisemitic rhetoric and demonstrations occurring in Australia for far too long.”

The lawmakers said that there have been repeated “warning signs,” including firebombings of synagogues, graffiti, assaults and threats of violence, which “have now led to a tragic reality.”

They noted that Jillian Segal, the Australian special envoy to combat antisemitism, released 49 recommendations to be implemented across a range of institutions in July, and questioned what the Australian government has done to enact that plan and how it will protect the Jewish community going forward.

The lawmakers called on Albanese to “move swiftly and decisively” to implement those recommendations.

“While we appreciate Australia joining the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism led by the United States, we urge your government to implement and actively utilize this document and its recommendations within,” the letter continues. “We also encourage you to further insulate Australia from malign foreign influence, like that of Iran and possibly others, which has been found to be supporting antisemitic attacks in Australia.”

The letter states that Australia’s designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp as a terrorist organization “is an important first step, but it cannot be the last step if Australia is to address the antisemitism brewing at home while also thwarting collusion from abroad.”

The letter was signed by Reps. Grace Meng (D-NY), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Don Bacon (R-NE), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Haley Stevens (D-MI), Randy Weber (R-TX), Marc Veasey (D-TX) and Dan Meuser (R-PA).