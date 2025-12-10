GOP senators skewer Tom Barrack
Plus, Columbia grapples with lack of pro-Israel faculty
In today's Daily Kickoff, we talk to GOP lawmakers about U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack's recent controversial comments on Israel and Turkey, and look at the limitations of the Trump administration's executive order targeting the Muslim Brotherhood. We have the scoop on a settlement between the University of California, Berkeley and an Israeli professor who was rejected from a teaching position following the Oct. 7 attacks, and report on the Columbia University antisemitism task force's new findings. Also in today's Daily Kickoff: Doug Emhoff, Tony Dokoupil and Ronen Bar.
What We’re Watching
- Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is meeting today with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.
- Senior congressional officials, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are slated to attend a congressional menorah lighting this afternoon at the Capitol alongside Rabbi Levi Shemtov.
- Elsewhere on Capitol Hill, the House Foreign Affairs Committee is convening a meeting on the political dynamics of the West Bank with the Heritage Foundation’s Eugene Kontorovich, ZOA’s Mort Klein and the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Jon Alterman.
- The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington is hosting the third in its series of DMV “Lox and Legislators” events. This morning’s event in Falls Church, Va., will include officials from Virginia, including Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA).
- The Aspen Institute is holding the DC edition of the Aspen Security Forum this afternoon. Speakers include Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Jason Crow (D-CO) and Mike Turner (R-OH), and the American Jewish Committee’s Natan Gorod.
- In Atlantic City, N.J., the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual flagship JBIZ expo at Harrah’s.
- And in the United Arab Emirates, former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron is speaking today at Abu Dhabi Finance Week.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S Josh Kraushaar
The leftward lurch of the Democratic Party over the last year can be documented in many ways: The sudden rise of Zohran Mamdani as mayor-elect of New York City, the surge of far-left candidates running on socialist, anti-Israel platforms and the party accommodating a panoply of activist views, including anti-Israel activism, instead of drawing red lines against extremism.
But all of these developments don’t directly impact the party’s electoral fortunes, especially since the surge of left-wing activism has mainly predominated in the most-progressive parts of the country, like New York City, Seattle and safe Democratic districts.
But now there are clear signs that Democratic voters are rallying behind out-of-the-mainstream, in-your-face candidates in battleground and even GOP-leaning states and districts, developments that are putting races out of play for a party that’s hoping to ride an anti-Trump wave back into power in next year’s midterms.
Nowhere is the party’s leftward evolution clearer than in Texas, a conservative-minded state where the Senate race was potentially competitive as a result of GOP infighting. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is facing a serious primary threat from the state’s right-wing, scandal-plagued attorney general, Ken Paxton. The Democratic thinking: If Paxton won the nomination, a mainstream candidate with a track record of winning persuadable voters could at least force Republicans to spend money to defend red-state turf next year.
To that end, Colin Allred, a former NFL player and center-left suburban lawmaker who was elected to the House in 2018 by winning over independents and some moderate Republicans, jumped into the race. Allred lost to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in 2024, but cut the GOP victory margin in the race to eight points — about half of President Donald Trump’s 14-point margin against Kamala Harris.
Allred’s brand of pragmatic politics was quickly overtaken this year by candidates drawing attention for their social media virality. Texas state Rep. James Talarico quickly emerged as an Allred alternative, offering a brand of TV-ready, populist progressivism that some party strategists thought could be a model for candidates looking to appeal to the base without insulting conservatives. Even though his voting record is liberal, the fact he went on Joe Rogan’s podcast and talked about faith drew him a niche following within the party.
But all that strategic posturing was rendered moot, after the polarizing and progressive Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) announced her candidacy on Monday, emerging as a front-runner in the Democratic primary even as most strategists view her as a surefire loser in a general election — no matter who Republicans nominate. What’s concerning Democrats even more is that if she’s nominated, her long history of controversial comments could hurt Democrats looking to hang on for reelection in competitive districts.
PUSHING BACK
Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confounding GOP lawmakers
Republican lawmakers are criticizing U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack over his recent comments questioning whether Israel is a democracy while voicing support for Turkey joining the proposed U.S.-led International Stabilization Force to operate in Gaza, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports.
Republican reactions: Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told JI that Barrack was “very incorrect” with his musing about Israel’s standing as a democracy. “I think Israel is a democracy, and Israel is our only true friend in the Middle East,” Kennedy said. Asked for his reaction to Barrack’s public support for Turkey joining the ISF, the Louisiana senator replied: “I don’t trust Turkey.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said about Barrack’s comments, “If I had to give you an example of a robust democracy, it would be Israel. If you don’t like the government, stick around a month, they’ll get a new one.”