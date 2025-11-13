Trump, al-Sharaa meeting highlights growing Saudi-Turkish competition for influence over Damascus 

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, Bush, Bowman

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, B...ush, Bowman

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemitic activist in campaign launch

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemi...tic activist in campaign launch

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic incumbents in NYC

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic i...ncumbents in NYC

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question on Israel’s right to exist

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question ...on Israel’s right to exist

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism with a story for the next generation

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism... with a story for the next generation

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administration, sensitively

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administra...tion, sensitively

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in a Mamdani mayoralty

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in ...a Mamdani mayoralty

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from grief to gratitude

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from g...rief to gratitude

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far left

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far lef...t

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s policies 

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s polici...es 

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ties if reforms not enacted

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ...ties if reforms not enacted

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuentes on X

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuent...es on X

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement for Senate campaign, source says

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement ...for Senate campaign, source says

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and credit Trump for achievement

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and ...credit Trump for achievement

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming names

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming ...names

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Israel fixation

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Is...rael fixation

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as ‘most dangerous antisemite in America’

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as ‘most dangerous anti...semite in America’

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a ‘wake-up call’ for GOP

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a ‘wake-up ...call’ for GOP

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemitic figures

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemi...tic figures

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, ...Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

RJC, conservatives condemn Heritage’s defense of Carlson, Fuentes

RJC, conservatives condemn Heritage’s defense of Carlson, Fu...entes

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow ‘close friend’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow ‘close frie...nd’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plurality highlights his challenges

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plura...lity highlights his challenges

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting antisemitism 

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting anti...semitism 

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressive politics with Jewish allyship

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressiv...e politics with Jewish allyship

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, bipartisan opposition

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, ...bipartisan opposition

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty over Temple Mount

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sov...ereignty over Temple Mount

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounting GOP opposition

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounti...ng GOP opposition

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish community concerns persist

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish co...mmunity concerns persist

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape the enclave

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape ...the enclave

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promoting hostage taking, violence on social media

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promot...ing hostage taking, violence on social media

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Palestinian terrorism

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Pa...lestinian terrorism

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed ties with their party

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed t...ies with their party

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate campaign

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate camp...aign

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law, not speech codes

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law..., not speech codes

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antisemitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antise...mitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio condemn annexation push

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio cond...emn annexation push

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘imperative’

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘impe...rative’

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of his tattoo emerge

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of... his tattoo emerge

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primary challenger

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primar...y challenger

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir in January

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir i...n January

Vance takes center stage in Trump effort to keep Gaza ceasefire on track

Vance takes center stage in Trump effort to keep Gaza ceasef...ire on track

A 21-year-old from rural Argentina travels 5,000 miles to learn — and teach — tolerance

A 21-year-old from rural Argentina travels 5,000 miles to le...arn — and teach — tolerance

Britain’s Jewish community wants actions, not words, after Manchester synagogue attack

Britain’s Jewish community wants actions, not words, after M...anchester synagogue attack

Jack Ciattarelli’s Muslim affairs advisor bragged at campaign event that he doesn’t take money from Jews

Jack Ciattarelli’s Muslim affairs advisor bragged at c...ampaign event that he doesn’t take money from Jews

CAIR files Title VI lawsuit against Northwestern over antisemitism training video

CAIR files Title VI lawsuit against Northwestern over antise...mitism training video

Where the center is holding — and where it’s collapsing

Where the center is holding — and where it’s collapsing

Tom Suozzi finds comfort zone in the political middle, speaking up for Israel

Tom Suozzi finds comfort zone in the political middle, speak...ing up for Israel

AJC warns of Mamdani’s ‘continued use of problematic rhetoric’ toward Israel, Jews

AJC warns of Mamdani’s ‘continued use of problematic rhetori...c’ toward Israel, Jews

Israelis divided over Kushner, Witkoff portrayals of Doha strike

Israelis divided over Kushner, Witkoff portrayals of Doha st...rike

In Israel and Gaza, Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters find hope amid devastation

In Israel and Gaza, Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters find hop...e amid devastation

Pomona College investigating Oct. 7 memorial event disruption

Pomona College investigating Oct. 7 memorial event disruptio...n

Mamdani distances himself from Hasan Piker’s 9/11 comments at mayoral debate

Mamdani distances himself from Hasan Piker’s 9/11 comments a...t mayoral debate

Seth Moulton says he will return, reject AIPAC donations in Senate campaign

Seth Moulton says he will return, reject AIPAC donations in ...Senate campaign

Next steps in Gaza murky as Hamas reasserts itself, keeps most hostage bodies

Next steps in Gaza murky as Hamas reasserts itself, keeps mo...st hostage bodies

As she emerges as populist GOP critic, Marjorie Taylor Greene amplifies antisemitic rhetoric

As she emerges as populist GOP critic, Marjorie Taylor Green...e amplifies antisemitic rhetoric

With new higher ed compact, Trump’s antisemitism crusade broadens to fight academic bias

With new higher ed compact, Trump’s antisemitism crusade bro...adens to fight academic bias

Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer remembered as ‘master teacher’ and ‘voice of Torah’

Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer remembered as ‘mast...er teacher’ and ‘voice of Torah’

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Trump receives hero’s welcome as hostages return to Israel

Trump receives hero’s welcome as hostages return to Israel

Kushner, Witkoff, Ivanka Trump take center stage in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square

Kushner, Witkoff, Ivanka Trump take center stage in Tel Aviv...’s Hostages Square

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idaho

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idah...o

Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate

Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Squar...e Alliance Against Hate

In ‘Race Against Terror,’ Jake Tapper takes on the justice system and jihadism

In ‘Race Against Terror,’ Jake Tapper takes on t...he justice system and jihadism

Quick Hits

REGIONAL POWER PLAY

Trump, al-Sharaa meeting highlights growing Saudi-Turkish competition for influence over Damascus 

The presence of Saudi and Turkish officials at the White House during the meeting underscores how Syria has become a battleground for regional influence

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Anadolu via Getty Images

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (L) meets President of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa in Washington, United States on November 10, 2025.

By
Matthew Shea
November 13, 2025

At the White House on Monday, as President Donald Trump met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, two other high-level figures were in attendance — Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, underscoring how Syria has become a new battleground for regional influence. 

Following the fall of longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime last December, the war-ravaged nation has become a political vacuum, transformed into a critical security frontier for many regional players — most notably Turkey and Saudi Arabia. 

“Saudi Arabia and Turkey are among the most powerful Middle Eastern countries. The power vacuum caused by the Syrian civil war turned Syria into a stage for these competing powers,” said David May, a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “Both countries supported elements working to topple former Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad.”

Despite both countries supporting the overthrow of the Assad regime, the nations share different visions for the future government in Damascus. Saudi Arabia and other moderate Arab countries are seeking to guide Syria towards pragmatic governance and away from the influence of radical Islam — a stark contrast to the propping up of the Muslim Brotherhood by Turkey, according to May. 

“Saudi Arabia and Turkey have radically different foreign policy objectives and trajectories, especially as it relates to political Islam and the Muslim Brotherhood,” said May. “Historically, Turkey and Saudi Arabia each have a claim to the leadership of Islam and the Middle East …. [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman has tried to modernize the kingdom and has downplayed the fundamentalism that used to be central to the state. Turkey, meanwhile, used to be a modernizing force in the region, but President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has elevated the role political Islam and Muslim Brotherhood ideology play in the orientation of the state.”

Saudi Arabia emerged quickly as a key backer of al-Sharaa’s regime due to the Syrian leader’s apparent moderation from his fundamentalist background. 

“When al-Sharaa took Damascus, Saudi Arabia rushed to lobby Washington to press the reset button on al-Sharaa and legitimize his rule in Syria,” Hussain Abdul-Hussain, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Jewish Insider

Abdul-Hussain has argued that Turkey is not looking to help rebuild a sovereign Syrian state but rather is seeking a “puppet-state” in Damascus, also noting that Ankara supports factions influenced by the Muslim Brotherhood and an alternative Sunni leadership model, which is opposed by Saudi Arabia. 

Pro-Israel lawmakers in Congress also expressed wariness towards Turkey’s expanding role in the region. “President Erdogan has a long record of hostility toward Israel, Greece, and Cyprus and his government maintains ties to Hamas terrorists, making Turkey an unreliable partner in ensuring peace. That’s why I remain deeply skeptical of Turkey’s intentions and potential role in Syria’s stabilization,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) told Jewish Insider

Other analysts argued that Turkey is seeking a more productive role. Soner Cagaptay, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said that Turkey is actually “the most important stakeholder” in Syria, adding that the Trump administration views Ankara as a critical part of ensuring Syria’s stabilization. 

“Trump wants to see Syria not fall into another cycle of civil war, and he believes that Turkey is a key actor to Syria’s stabilization,” said Cagaptay. “I think Turkey has the institutions to bring to the table to help with capacity building and Syria’s restoration of serious institutions.”

Cagaptay says a stabilized Syria is in Turkey’s best interest, and that al-Sharaa will rely on help from Ankara. 

“100 years after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, Syria has been Turkey’s most problematic neighbor. Turkey now wants to flip that into an ally,” said Cagaptay. “[Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham] and al-Sharaa need Turkey, and they will play along. They will lead Turkey to legitimacy and recognition.”

After meeting with Trump, al-Sharaa held a meeting with Fidan, along with Syria’s foreign minister and U.N. envoy. Fidan also met at the White House with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. 

“This visit here by al-Sharaa, in which he was accompanied by Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan, kind of underlines Turkey’s significantly elevated role in Syria and a very important shift,” said Cagaptay. “Syria was Turkey’s most problematic neighbor and now has become a strong ally and a country that Turkey is deeply invested in and cares for.” 

However, Israel views an elevated Turkish role in Syria with “some anxiety,” according to Cagaptay, unlike with Riyadh. 

“Israel and Saudi Arabia are not competing in Syria. Turkey is competing with the two. This suggests that Israel and Saudi Arabia can be allies in Syria, and both — together or independently — will be Turkey’s rival,” said Abdul-Hussain. “Al-Sharaa will have to navigate this dynamic to survive, beat domestic rivals, and emerge as Syria’s sole and strong ruler.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.