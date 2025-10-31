Daily Kickoff: Heritage’s Tucker trouble
Plus, RJC celebrates 40th anniversary in Vegas
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on Heritage Foundation head Kevin Roberts’ decision to stand by “close friend” Tucker Carlson, and cover the advancement of a graduate student government resolution at Cornell accusing Jews of “weaponizing antisemitism.” We look at the frequently ignored role of the Muslim Brotherhood in the conflict in Sudan, and talk to legislators on Capitol Hill about recent Iranian moves to rebuild the country’s ballistic missile program with support from China. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Elise Stefanik, Morris Katz and Rebecca Taibleson.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- The Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit kicks off today in Las Vegas. Attending the conference? Keep an eye out for JI’s Matthew Kassel.
- In Detroit, Yeshiva Beth Yehudah is hosting its annual dinner on Sunday evening. This year’s featured speakers are Detroit Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
- The IISS Manama Dialogue kicked off in Bahrain earlier today. Speakers at the weekend-long confab include U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and senior Emirati official Anwar Gargash.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MATTHEW KASSEL
The Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit kicks off tonight at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas with much to celebrate.
President Donald Trump’s recently brokered ceasefire and hostage-release agreement is certain to be among the administration’s accomplishments touted by a range of high-profile speakers including Cabinet officials, congressional leaders, pundits and media figures.
The RJC is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and the proceedings will feature “content about where we came from and where we are today,” said Sam Markstein, the group’s national political director.
“It’s come a long way from its humble beginnings,” Markstein told Jewish Insider in an interview on Thursday.
Hanging over the three-day conference, however, is the specter of rising antisemitism on the party’s far right, an issue that Markstein said the RJC does not intend to avoid.
It’s a particularly timely, and urgent, subject as the RJC prepares to convene days after Tucker Carlson hosted the neo-Nazi influencer Nick Fuentes on his podcast for a friendly interview. Carlson has faced backlash for not only inviting Fuentes onto his show but for failing to challenge any of his viciously antisemitic views — including admiration for Adolf Hitler and Holocaust denial.
During the interview, Carlson himself also expressed his disdain for Christian Zionists including Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, whom he accused of being “seized by this brain virus.” (More below on the Heritage Foundation’s defense of Carlson and the subsequent response from the RJC.)
Huckabee, for his part, is slated to give remarks, via livestream, during the RJC’s confab. Other outspoken critics of Carlson’s antisemitic turn, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Fox News host Mark Levin, will also be in attendance.
The summit will also feature House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sens. Dave McCormick (R-PA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary, among others. The four Jewish Republicans serving in the House are joining as well: Reps. Craig Goldman (R-TX), Randy Fine (R-FL), Max Miller (R-OH) and David Kustoff (R-TN).
team tucker
Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow ‘close friend’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism
Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts doubled down on the influential conservative group’s support for Tucker Carlson, who has been leaning into increasingly explicit antisemitism and opposition to Israel on his podcast, and expressed unwillingness to “cancel” neo-Nazi influencer Nick Fuentes, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Chain of events: Roberts’ comments come after a friendly Carlson interview with Fuentes, in which Carlson described Christian Zionists as infected by a “brain virus.” Carlson said he dislikes Christian Zionists “more than anybody. Because it’s Christian heresy, and I’m offended by that as a Christian,” pointing to conservatives including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who has repeatedly sparred with Carlson over Israel and antisemitism, and Ambassador Mike Huckabee. On Wednesday, reports arose that Heritage had scrubbed references to Carlson from one of its donation pages. Roberts, in a video posted on X on Thursday amid online discussion of Heritage’s relationship with Carlson, said he refused to cancel Carlson or Fuentes and that the group would “always” defend Carlson from the “pressure” of the “globalist class.”
Communal concern: Jewish conservatives, including the CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, condemned Roberts’ defense of Carlson. RJC CEO Matt Brooks said that Heritage’s defense of Carlson and Fuentes “is a total abrogation of their mission and what it means to be a conservative today.” Brooks said there will now be a “reassessment” of the RJC’s relationship with the Heritage Foundation.