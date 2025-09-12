Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Charlie Kirk remembered as a bulwark against antisemitism on... the right

Amb. Leiter defends Doha strike, amid Trump criticism

Senate Republicans address differences with White House over... Israel’s Doha strike

White House criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qa...tar

Israel strikes Hamas leaders in Qatar

Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl leaning again...st Senate run

Gillibrand says that some Democrats’ rhetoric is inadvertent...ly stoking antisemitism

U.K. Cabinet shake-up not likely to change British position ...on Israel, experts say

Newly appointed GM head of global philanthropy has long reco...rd of anti-Israel hostility

Columbia’s new school year starts quietly, but antisemitism ...still present

McCormick urges Trump administration to retaliate against No...rges Fund’s BDS move

Ro Khanna to appear at conference featuring pro-terrorism, a...ntisemitic speakers

Faith communities ‘stand up’ to antisemitism in new FCAS ini...tiative

Amb. Leiter: Nature of U.S.-Israel aid may change in coming ...years 

Rep. Latimer: Israel’s critics are overlooking Hamas’ respon...sibility for Gaza war, aid crisis

New Yorker Festival invites influencer who justified Oct. 7 ...attacks as speaker

Huckabee briefs House committee on West Bank, Gaza war

Rubio to attend Pilgrims’ Road inauguration during Israel vi...sit

China uses WWII memory to project power in military parade a...nd international diplomacy

Genocide scholars’ resolution accusing Israel ‘deeply ...problematic,’ member says

Nadler’s handpicked successor drawing scrutiny over Mamdani ...endorsement

D.C. suburb stirs controversy by mandating Palestinian folkt...ale as required first grade reading

New Humash features Rabbi Sacks’ posthumously published tran...slations

Negotiations for next U.S.-Israel aid deal faces uphill batt...le with changing political tides

Graham targets Norway over BDS

Graham advocates for mutual defense agreement with Lebanon d...uring bipartisan visit

Qatari government-aligned newspaper editor called on Hamas t...o kidnap IDF soldiers

Under pressure from left-wing activists, DNC Chair Ken Marti...n withdraws Israel resolution

Game changer: Kevin Youkilis reflects on Judaism and antisem...itism as an MLB all-star

New ADL report highlights white supremacist forum inspiring ...school shooters

Qatar’s Washington lobbyist invokes old antisemitic tropes i...n push for influence

Klobuchar rebukes Fateh campaign staffers who glorified Oct.... 7 attacks

Seb Gorka slams Tucker Carlson as ‘Pat Buchanan in a new gui...se’

Top D.C. Jewish official urges Jamie Raskin to withdraw from... anti-Israel resolution

Mike Huckabee sounds cautious note on status of ceasefire ne...gotiations

Brad Sherman keeps a wary eye on younger primary opposition

AIPAC stands by Katherine Clark as she walks back ‘genocide’... comment 

Leading Jewish groups urge universities to pursue reforms to... deal with antisemitism

Raskin backs bill severely restricting U.S. arms transfers t...o Israel

Klobuchar, Walz staying silent over Fateh staffers’ antisemi...tism

Lawler bill would repeal decades-old provision on U.S. diplo...matic facility construction in Israel

Ciattarelli focuses on Jewish voters as he seeks an upset in... the N.J. governor’s race

Buttigieg’s about-face on Israel signals possible shift in D...emocratic politics

Toronto film festival reverses decision, will air Oct. 7 doc...umentary

Omar Fateh’s staff defended Oct. 7, denied Israel’s right to... exist

DNC confronts anti-Israel push from party delegates

Jay Schottenstein has great genes

Sarah Huckabee Sanders completes first trip to Israel as Ark...ansas governor

Trump-aligned evangelicals push Republicans to call out anti...semitism on the right

Trump’s latest DC target: George Washington University

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund cuts Israeli holdings, while ...courting top American pro-Israel execs

Facing criticism from all sides, Netanyahu claims new Gaza p...lan will ‘end the war speedily’

Under pressure from Jewish leaders, Spanberger responds to V...a. Dem’s anti-Israel posts

Prosecutors announce hate crimes charges against D.C. museum... shooter

How Hamas directs the distribution of cash from aid groups i...n Gaza: report

Fire-bombing targeting Jewish family and IDF veteran rocks S...t. Louis Jewish community

CNN, Channel 12 anchors debut new book on antisemitism for m...iddle schoolers

Virginia Democrat under fire for calling Zionism ‘evil’ whil...e leading Education Committee

NJ Jewish leader Jeff Grayzel running for Congress as a ‘pro...ud Jew and a proud Zionist’

Shapiro says U.S. has ‘moral responsibility’ to provide aid ...to Gaza

FBI report: American Jews remain the most targeted religious... group

Harvard funding Hillel’s security costs but not doing the sa...me for Chabad

Pro-Israel groups post strong fundraising figures in first h...alf of 2025

Lessons from Gaza disengagement remain relevant 20 years lat...er

Netanyahu reportedly pushing for major expansion of war in G...aza

Sen. Alsobrooks flip-flops from pledge to maintain aid to Is...rael during Senate campaign

House Speaker Mike Johnson arrives in Israel

Democrats’ top Senate recruit Roy Cooper rejects effort to b...lock aid to Israel

