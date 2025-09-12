The New Yorker’s anti-Israel fixation
could Lander challenge Goldman?
we look at The New Yorker staff writer Isaac Chotiner's recent fixation on Israel and combative approach to those he interviews on the subject, and consider what a potential primary challenge against Rep. Dan Goldman from NYC Comptroller Brad Lander signals for pro-Israel Democrats. We cover concerns by Amir Hayek, Israel's former envoy to the UAE, over the future of the Abraham Accords, and report on a recent delegation of New York police chiefs to Israel.
- President Donald Trump will be interviewed on “Fox & Friends” today at 8 a.m. ET.
- This evening, the president and special envoy Steve Witkoff are slated to meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who arrived in the U.S. days after an Israeli strike in Doha killed several senior Hamas officials. Al-Thani is scheduled to meet this morning with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.
- The U.N. General Assembly is set to vote today on a resolution calling for a two-state solution, the release of the remaining hostages and an end to Hamas’ rule in Gaza.
- In Sacramento, Calif., we’re keeping an eye on amended legislation targeting antisemitism in K-12 schools that passed out of committee earlier this week. The bill, AB 715, still needs to pass through both chambers today, the last day of session, before heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. The bill’s passage had been stalled amid pushback from the California Teachers Association and anti-Israel groups. Read more from JI’s Gabby Deutch on the legislation.
- On Sunday, the Capital Jewish Museum is holding its annual gala in Washington. This year’s event will honor Carlyle Group Chairman David Rubenstein and Esther Safran Foer.
- In Israel on Sunday, Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman and his wife, technologist Neri Oxman, will each receive honorary degrees from the University of Haifa at a gala dinner. Earlier in the day, Oxman and Ackman will deliver “master classes” on “material ecology and computational design” and leadership, respectively.
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
We’re well into September, and the state of play in the New York City mayoral race hasn’t changed much in the last couple months, despite the many eye-catching developments. But a new New York Times/Siena poll released this week showcases an in-depth picture of the city’s electorate — one that is clearly wary of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani’s brand of socialism, even as he remains the clear favorite to become the next mayor.
As has always been the case, the divided field of Mamdani opponents is the far-left candidate’s biggest asset. Mamdani leads former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo by 15 points among registered voters, 41-26%, with all the candidates on the ballot. But in a head-to-head matchup, Cuomo pulls narrowly ahead, 46-45%.
The results continue to underscore how the splintered field is the biggest reason Mamdani is favored. Hardly any of the supporters of Mayor Eric Adams, running as an independent, or Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa would support Mamdani over Cuomo if their candidate dropped out. Indeed, among those not supporting Mamdani, over half (52%) said they would never support him for mayor — higher than any other candidate.
Working in Mamdani’s favor is the relatively respectable favorability rating he holds with New York City voters, especially in comparison to his rivals. Nearly half (49%) of respondents viewed Mamdani favorably, with only 35% viewing him unfavorably. That means that despite holding a record far to the left of past New York City mayors, many voters aren’t (yet) holding that against him. But there’s been no significant outside advertising effort against Mamdani, as you would typically expect in the run-up to a high-stakes contest.
Without any effort to remind voters about his far-left record, it’s no surprise that the fresh-faced political newcomer has a respectable image.
Cuomo, on the other hand, has an underwater favorability rating, with 42% viewing him favorably and 51% viewing him unfavorably — largely a result of the ethical scandal he faced that forced him to resign as governor.
But on the issues, it’s easy to see how Cuomo remains competitive in a one-on-one matchup. Crime is the top issue for New York City voters, with 26% naming it as the most important problem facing voters, slightly ahead of affordability at 24%. One of Mamdani’s biggest vulnerabilities is his long record of public comments supporting defunding the police and others critical of the NYPD.
INTERVIEW TACTICS
Isaac Chotiner, The New Yorker’s interrogator out to trip Israel supporters
As The New Yorker refrains from addressing its controversial decision to invite an antisemitic speaker to join its upcoming festival, the magazine has otherwise exhibited a notably hostile emphasis on Israel and related issues over the past few months. Isaac Chotiner, a staff writer for The New Yorker well-known for conducting blunt and aggressive Q&As on a variety of news-related topics, has recently been fixated on Israel — focusing almost exclusively on the subject in what have often been combative interviews with defenders of Israel who span the political spectrum, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
Israel focus: From late July to late August, Chotiner published six consecutive interviews concerning Israel, and conducted nearly a dozen more over the preceding three-month period. His two most recent interviews on the subject featured particularly contentious discussions with Jack Lew, former U.S. ambassador to Israel during the Biden administration, and Norman J.W. Goda, a professor of Holocaust studies at the University of Florida. Speaking with Lew last month, Chotiner repeatedly challenged the Biden administration’s approach to Israel’s war in Gaza — using a relentlessly skeptical tone that the interviewer has not shown in his questioning of anti-Israel interlocutors.