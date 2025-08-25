mea culpa
Netanyahu: IDF strike on Gaza hospital a ‘tragic mishap’
The Israeli prime minister’s statement came after President Donald Trump said he’s ‘not happy’ about the attack
Abed Rahim Khatib/picture alliance via Getty Images
An Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital that reportedly killed 20 people, including four journalists, was a “tragic mishap,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, not long after President Donald Trump criticized the attack.
“Israel deeply...
Become a premium subscriber